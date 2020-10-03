IPL 2020 Highlights, RCB vs RR Match, Full Cricket Score: Kohli, Padikkal star as Bangalore beat Rajasthan

Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Royal Challengers Bangalore Vs Rajasthan Royals LIVE SCORE (t20)

Royal Challengers Bangalore Vs Rajasthan Royals At Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, 03 October, 2020

03 October, 2020
Starts 15:30 (IST)
Match Ended
Rajasthan Royals

154/6 (20.0 ov)

Match 15
Royal Challengers Bangalore

158/2 (19.1 ov)

Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Rajasthan Royals by 8 wickets

Live Blog
154/6 (20.0 ov) - R/R 7.70 158/2 (19.1 ov) - R/R 8.24

AB de Villiers (W) - 12

Virat Kohli (C) - 22

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Virat Kohli (C) not out 72 53 7 2
AB de Villiers (W) not out 12 10 1 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Jaydev Unadkat 3 0 31 0
Tom Curran 3.1 0 40 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 124/2 (15.5)

34 (34) R/R: 10.2

Devdutt Padikkal 63(45) S.R (140)

b Jofra Archer
Highlights

19:16 (IST)

And with a boundary off the first ball of the last over, RCB has sealed this match. Full toss from Curran and de Villiers beat the mid on fielder to hit the boundary. RCB win their third win in four games. Beat Royals by 8 wickets. They also move to the top of table. 
18:57 (IST)

OUT! Padikkal is gone. Archer bowls right in the hole from around the wicket, Padikkal made room but he ended up watching his stumps castled. Time out also called. Devdutt Padikkal b Jofra Archer 63(45) 
17:55 (IST)

OUT! Finch gone! What a review from Smith and Gopal, the leggie bowled a wrong'un, Finch swept but missed it and the ball hit the front leg, umpire Chris Gaffaney turned it down, RR went upstairs and the ball tracker suggested that the ball was hitting the stumps. Two reds actually made the decision easy for the third umpire. 
Finch lbw b Shreyas Gopal 8(7)
17:01 (IST)

OUT! Lomror c Devdutt Padikkal b Chahal 47(39) 

Brilliant bowling by Chahal. Lomror has been targeting that mid-wicket area, so Chahal decided to go away from the arc. Bowled full and wide and Lomror ends up giving away a catch to long off fielder.
16:55 (IST)

OUT! Riyan Parag c Finch b Udana 16(18) 

Second wicket for Udana. He wanted to go squarer with the pull shot but could never control the shot and mistimed it to the long on fielder. 
16:26 (IST)

OUT! Uthappa c Udana b Chahal 17(22) 

Uthappa's painful stay in the middle is over. He needed to up the ante and decided to attack the tossed up delivery by Chahal, but mistimed the shot and ended giving away a catch at long off.
15:53 (IST)

OUT! Samson c and b Chahal 4(3)

RR lose another wicket in the powerplay. The man in form, Samson departs for just four. He wanted to take the attack to RCB, played a drive straight to Chahal who dived to his left to take a fabulous catch off his own bowling. Umpires wanted to check whether it was clean or not and gave the decision in favour of Chahal.
15:47 (IST)

OUT!  Buttler c Devdutt Padikkal b Navdeep Saini 22(12) 

Big wicket for RCB. Dangerman Buttler out, caught at first slip by Padikkal, who dives to his right excellently to take a low catch. Buttler undone by a fuller delivery. He was trying to play a drive but the outside edge flew to the slip fielder. Umpires wanted to have a relook for bump ball but Buttler started to walk away, he knew he was out. 
15:42 (IST)

BOWLED! Smith b Udana 5(5)

Smith out, chopped on! There was width on offer and Smith threw his bat on it for a drive but the ball doesn't rise enough, and takes the inside-edge to break the stumps. 
15:05 (IST)

RCB Playing XI: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers(w), Shivam Dube, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Adam Zampa, Yuzvendra Chahal
15:05 (IST)

RR Playing XI: Jos Buttler(w), Steven Smith(c), Sanju Samson, Robin Uthappa, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Tom Curran, Shreyas Gopal, Jofra Archer, Mahipal Lomror, Jaydev Unadkat
15:01 (IST)

TOSS: Steve Smith wins toss, Rajasthan Royals have decided to bat first at Abu Dhabi
14:48 (IST)

Pitch report by Ajit Agarkar and Deep Dasgupta: It is a used pitch. Might be on slower side. You can see patches where the ball has landed. There might be something for the bowler. It will become harder as the game progresses. 62 meter and 74 meter boundaries on two sides of the wicket. Par score 160 or 165. 
19:26 (IST)

RCB clicking at the start of the tournament and their captain, one of the greatest batsmen in the world Virat Kohli is back in form as well. Three wins in four games and they have jumped to top of the table. Kohli must be a happy man and so would be the whole unit. Finally, the team is playing together, everyone putting together good show. Yuzvendra Chahal was the best bowler, picking up three wickets in the game. Padikkal came good, Kohli back in form and de Villiers already among runs, RCB look solid this season. 

RR have many things to talk about, one of them will be their fielding in this game. They were brilliant against CSK and then got out of jail thanks to Tewatia against Punjab but since then they have been very ordinary. They need to regroup and regroup quickly. 

Do not forget, that today is the first double-header and we now head to Sharjah where DC play KKR. Click here to follow LIVE blog of that match.

It is goodbye from us here. 

19:16 (IST)

And with a boundary off the first ball of the last over, RCB has sealed this match. Full toss from Curran and de Villiers beat the mid on fielder to hit the boundary. RCB win their third win in four games. Beat Royals by 8 wickets. They also move to the top of table. 

19:15 (IST)

After 19 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 154/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 72 , AB de Villiers (W) 8)

Running has soaked energy out of even Kohli. He has been there for a long time. Tells you how hard it is in the hear out there. Even the fittest ones are being tested. But not much left to be done. Just 1 needed in the last over.. 

19:10 (IST)

After 18 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 147/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 68 , AB de Villiers (W) 5)

Curran back on and Kohli with his trademark off drive for four runs to start the over. Both ABD and Kohli, as usual, running hard between the wickets. Kohli finishes with over with two stunning shots to bring the equation to: 8 off 12. 

19:09 (IST)
four

FOUR! Kohli gets behind the line, on this short ball, and hits it to square leg boundary for back to back boundary.

19:09 (IST)
four

FOUR! Short and wide, Kohli stands tall and reaches for the ball and hits it to third man for four runs.  

19:05 (IST)
four

FOUR! What a shot, Curran comes back on, fuller in length, Kohli steps out and drives it through mid off for four runs.

19:04 (IST)

After 17 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 131/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 53 , AB de Villiers (W) 4)

Gopal back on. AB de Villiers has joined Kohli in the middle. Would it have been better for likes of Gurkeerat and Sundar to have a go with the bat with Kohli at the other end? Or Maybe RCB want to finish it quickly without any more hiccups to maintain a good NRR, which will be crucial in this edition, considering how tight the competition has been so far. Royal Challengers Bangalore need 30 runs in 23 balls.

19:00 (IST)

After 16 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 124/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 50 , AB de Villiers (W) 0)

Archer back on and and Padikkal starts the over with a boundary hit to third man. Also, Tewatia and a couple of others aside, RR have been ordinary in the field. You expect a better show defending such a low total. Padikkal goes overboard against Archer to lose his wicket. Can't give Archer clear view of all stumps and expect to better of him. RCB lose their second wicket but they are on their way to the target. Royal Challengers Bangalore need 31 runs in 24 balls.

18:57 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Padikkal is gone. Archer bowls right in the hole from around the wicket, Padikkal made room but he ended up watching his stumps castled. Time out also called. Devdutt Padikkal b Jofra Archer 63(45) 

Preview: Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will play Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the searing Abu Dhabi heat on Saturday to kickstart doubleheaders in the ongoing 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Both teams are tied at four points, but the Steve Smith-led side are at the fourth place in the overall standings as of now, one place above Bangalore, on account of a slightly better run rate.

Saturday's match will be the first game for both teams in Abu Dhabi. Prior to this, RCB have played all three of their games in Dubai, while Rajasthan showed their batting might in their first two games in Sharjah before stumbling against Kolkata Knight Riders in Dubai.

Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Stadium is on the bigger side and Royals' experience of playing in Dubai should help them make more informed decisions. The afternoon start means dew won't be a factor and a dry pitch may offer assistance to spinners from both teams.

Since they have a settled overseas players' combination, one possible change in the Royals' playing eleven could be replacing pacer Ankit Rajpoot with Varun Aaron, who is yet to get a game.

The team has benched young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal after Jos Buttler's arrival but calls have been growing for his inclusion. With the top three of Smith, Buttler and in-form Sanju Samson picking themselves, the stylish southpaw can only play in the middle order. There's also a case of Smith dropping down the order to allow Jaiswal to open in order to ensure the youngster bats at his natural position and a left-right combination can go at the top.

Both Royals and the RCB go into Saturday's afternoon match with two wins in three games.

RCB have made a promising start but need to improve their fielding and death bowling. Navdeep Saini bowled a tidy Super Over against Mumbai Indians to get his team over the line after RCB leaked 79 runs in the last four overs for the game to be tied.

The Bangalore franchise made three changes in the previous clash and are likely to give those players - Isuru Udana, Adam Zampa and Gurkeerat Mann - another go.

The move to open the bowling with Washington Sundar paid off as the offie returned with figures of 12 for one in four overs in a game where more than 400 runs were scored.

Ab de Villiers has shown ominous touch and it must be heartening for the team management to see Shivam Dube providing the big hits towards the end against Mumbai Indians. Skipper Kohli is yet to set the tournament on fire and Saturday could be his day.

Here are the two squads:

Rajasthan Royals full squad: Steve SmithBen StokesJofra ArcherJos ButtlerMahipal LomrorManan VohraRiyan ParagRobin UthappaDavid MillerAnkit RajpootMayank MarkandeShreyas GopalVarun AaronJaydev UnadkatKartik TyagiAkash SinghOshane ThomasAndrew TyeRahul TewatiaShashank SinghYashasvi JaiswalAnirudha JoshiTom CurranSanju SamsonAnuj Rawat

Royal Challengers Bangalore full squadVirat Kohli (c), AB de VilliersGurkeerat MannDevdutt PadikkalAaron FinchYuzvendra ChahalMohammed SirajUmesh YadavNavdeep SainiAdam ZampaDale SteynIsuru UdanaMoeen AliPawan NegiShivam DubeWashington SundarChris MorrisPavan DeshpandeParthiv PatelJoshua PhilippeShahbaz Ahmad.

(With inputs from PTI)

