IPL 2020 LIVE SCORE, DC vs KKR Match: Shikhar Dhawan departs after strong start alongside Prithvi Shaw

SIX! Iyer leans foward and swings his arms, clearing the cow corner fence with the ball nearly hitting the sponsored car stationed on the other side of the fence. DC 85/1
|Delhi Capitals
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|90/1 (10.1 ov) - R/R 8.85
|Batsman
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Prithvi Shaw
|Batting
|47
|34
|3
|2
|Shreyas Iyer (C)
|Batting
|17
|11
|1
|1
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Sunil Narine
|2
|0
|26
|0
|Kamlesh Nagarkoti
|0.1
|0
|1
|0
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 56/1 (5.5)
|
33 (33) R/R: 7.92
Prithvi Shaw 16(14)
Shreyas Iyer (C) 17(11)
|
Shikhar Dhawan 26(16) S.R (162.5)
c Eoin Morgan b Varun Chakravarthy
OUT! Chakravarthy gets the breakthrough for KKR with one delivery left in the powerplay as Dhawan mishits off the toe-end to send the ball high up in the air towards square leg. Morgan settles under the ball to take a safe catch. DC 56/1
Dhawan c Morgan b Chakravarthy 26(16)
Fifty partnership up between Delhi openers Dhawan and Shaw off 28 deliveries, both batsmen making valuable contributions so far! DC 50/0
Two changes for the DC: Ravichandran Ashwin and Harshal Patel replace Axar Patel and Ishant Sharma
DC XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Ravichandran Ashwin, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Harshal Patel, Anrich Nortje
One change in the KKR XI today: Rahul Tripathi comes in place of Kuldeep Yadav.
KKR XI: Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Eoin Morgan, Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Rahul Tripathi, Varun Chakravarthy
After 9 overs,Delhi Capitals 78/1 ( Prithvi Shaw 43 , Shreyas Iyer (C) 9)
Shaw’s hit on the left foot while trying to complete a quick single after a shy at the non-striker’s stumps by Cummins at mid off. Meanwhile, Russell continues to keep the two Delhi batsmen in check as he gives away just three singles off his second.
After 8 overs,Delhi Capitals 75/1 ( Prithvi Shaw 41 , Shreyas Iyer (C) 8)
Mavi returns to the attack as DK decides to give the spinners a breather for now. The pacer, who was the Player of the Match in the win over Rajasthan Royals, gets hit for a six and a four by Shaw and Iyer respectively as 14 are added to the DC total in this over.
FOUR! First boundary for Iyer as he goes for an aerial drive down the ground, the ball travelling close to Mavi's hands on its way. DC 75/1
SIX! Shaw makes room for himself, and clobbers the length ball over deep extra cover to collect his second six of the innings! DC 70/1
After 7 overs,Delhi Capitals 61/1 ( Prithvi Shaw 33 , Shreyas Iyer (C) 2)
Karthik switches back to seam after the powerplay as he brings Russell into the attack in place of Narine, who was hammered for 15 in the fifth. Decent start for the all-rounder as he gives away four singles, finishing the over with a well-aimed yorker.
After 6 overs,Delhi Capitals 57/1 ( Prithvi Shaw 31 , Shreyas Iyer (C) 0)
Shaw cuts hard through cover point off the first delivery to collect his third boundary, but the spinner gets the breakthrough later in the over as Dhawan miscues a slog to get caught at square leg for 26. The DC skipper joins Shaw at the crease.
OUT! Chakravarthy gets the breakthrough for KKR with one delivery left in the powerplay as Dhawan mishits off the toe-end to send the ball high up in the air towards square leg. Morgan settles under the ball to take a safe catch. DC 56/1
Dhawan c Morgan b Chakravarthy 26(16)
FOUR! Prithvi continues to flourish as he cuts the half-tracker from Chakravarthy hard through the gap between point and cover. DC 55/0
After 5 overs,Delhi Capitals 51/0 ( Prithvi Shaw 25 , Shikhar Dhawan 26)
Big over for Delhi this one as Narine gets off to an expensive start after getting introduced in place of Cummins, with Dhawan hitting back-to-back sixes over deep midwicket off the second and third deliveries before collecting a single to bring up the fifty stand with Shaw. Half shout for an lbw against Shaw off the fifth delivery, but the umpire’s not interested. 15 off the over.
IPL 2020 LIVE SCORE, Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Shaw’s hit on the left foot while trying to complete a quick single after a shy at the non-striker’s stumps by Cummins at mid off. Meanwhile, Russell continues to keep the two Delhi batsmen in check as he gives away just three singles off his second.
Preview: Andre Russell's brute power will meet its match in Rishabh Pant's fearless approach when Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) face Delhi Capitals (DC) with an aim to light up the Sharjah skyline in what promises to be another six-hitting IPL contest here on Saturday.
Russell gave a glimpse of what is in store with three sixes on a big Dubai ground against Rajasthan Royals while Pant will be itching to throw caution to the winds and play his natural game of destructive edge of the seat hitting.
In fact, Pant needs it more than Russell as three of his peers, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, and Sanju Samson have all got runs under their belt, something that the beefy man from Roorkee so desperately needs.
This will be the first weekend of double headers in the IPL and there couldn't have been better ground for that than Sharjah with ridiculously short boundaries promising another run-fest.
If there are Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, and Eoin Morgan in one side, there is Pant, Marcus Stoinis, and Shreyas Iyer on the other end, all capable big-hitters and ever-ready to add to the whopping 62 sixes that has been hit on this ground in the two games held there so far.
KKR have been slowly getting into the groove with some comprehensive performances while Capitals, after two fine victories, hit a roadblock against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last outing.
For the Knights, their young pace attack of Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Shivam Mavi will have their task cut out on a batting paradise where their temperament will be put to test.
In Sharjah, a bowler is destined to go for runs and how the two manage that and try subtle variations will be key to KKR's success.
KKR are unlikely to tinker with their winning combination even though Sunil Narine as an opener hasn't worked well for them in the three games with only 24 runs scored by the Trinidad all-rounder.
However, he has bowled his full quota of overs in three games with a decent under-eight economy rate and two wickets.
There is Tom Banton as a reserve opener but keeping the dimensions of the Sharjah ground into the equation, KKR will pursue with Narine provided he can attack the weak link in the DC attack which obviously will be an Indian pacer - be it Mohit Sharma, Ishant Sharma or Avesh Khan.
The problem with most of the Indian pacers in DC is either back of the length or length balls which is cannon fodder on Sharjah strip, something bowling coach Ryan harris would like to work on.
In their batting department, Shimron Hetmyer is yet to fire but again the same formula that applies to Narine in KKR is also applicable on the former West Indies U-19 World Cup-winning captain, provided he can take on Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy.
Hetmyer has had some degree of success against Kuldeep in the international games and it could be an engaging contest provided he gets a chance to bat on a track where history always favours the top four batters from either side.
Here's all you need to know about when and where to watch the DC vs KKR match:
When is the IPL match between DC and KKR?
The match between DC and KKR is on Saturday, 3 October 2020.
Where will the DC vs KKR match be played?
The match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.
What time does the DC vs KKR match start?
The match will start at 7.30 pm IST (6 pm UAE time).
Which TV channels will broadcast DC vs KKR match?
All the IPL matches will be shown live on Star Sports India channels and games can also be streamed live on Disney + Hotstar. You can also follow LIVE blog and updates on Firstpost.com.
Delhi Capitals full squad: Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Daniel Sams, Ishant Sharma, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kagiso Rabada, Keemo Paul, Mohit Sharma, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, R Ashwin, Marcus Stoinis, Anrich Nortje, Rishabh Pant, Alex Carey, Shimron Hetmyer, Tushar Deshpande.
Kolkata Knight Riders full squad: Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Ali Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Siddhesh Lad, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Eoin Morgan, Varun Chakravarthy, Tom Banton, Rahul Tripathi, Chris Green, M Siddharth, Nikhil Naik
(With inputs from PTI)
