Chennai Super Kings Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore LIVE SCORE (t20)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

Chennai Super Kings Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore At Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, 10 October, 2020

10 October, 2020
Starts 19:30 (IST)
Match Ended
169/4 (20.0 ov)

Match 25
132/8 (20.0 ov)

Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Chennai Super Kings by 37 runs

Live Blog
169/4 (20.0 ov) - R/R 8.45 132/8 (20.0 ov) - R/R 6.60

Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Chennai Super Kings by 37 runs

Shardul Thakur - 1

Deepak Chahar - 5

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Deepak Chahar not out 5 5 0 0
Shardul Thakur not out 1 1 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Chris Morris 4 0 19 3
Isuru Udana 4 0 30 1
Current Partnership Last Wicket 126/8 (19)

6 (6) R/R: 6

Ravindra Jadeja 7(6) S.R (116.66)

c Gurkeerat Singh Mann b Chris Morris
IPL 2020 Highlights, CSK vs RCB Match, Full Cricket Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore win by 37 runs

Highlights

23:33 (IST)

Virat Kohli is the Player of the Match for his unbeaten 90!

23:11 (IST)

OUT! A wicket off the last ball for Chris Morris as Jadeja holes out to the man at deep midwicket to depart for 7! CSK 126/8

Jadeja c Gurkeerat b Morris 7(6)
23:09 (IST)

OUT! Padikkal had dropped Bravo in the previous delivery, and makes up for the slip-up instantly as he latches onto this one to send the Trinidadian all-rounder back to the dugout. Second wicket for Morris today. CSK 122/7

Bravo c Padikkal b Morris 7(5)
23:03 (IST)

OUT! Udana saw Rayudu moving across the line quite early and took pace off the ball completely. Rayudu ends up getting a faint tickle that only ensures it goes on to hit the middle stump! The Sri Lankan turns around and points towards his skipper in celebration. CSK 113/6

Rayudu b Udana 42(40)
22:55 (IST)

OUT! Chris Morris strikes, and collects his first wicket in an RCB jersey as he gets the hard-hitting all-rounder Sam Curran caught-behind for a golden duck! CSK 107/5

Curran c de Villiers b Morris 0(1)
22:51 (IST)

OUT! Holed out for long off has Dhoni as Chahal nets the big fish! Gurkeerat had his eyes fixed on the ball throughout and was still as a statue as he completed an easy catch. CSK 106/4

Dhoni c Gurkeerat b Chahal 10(6)
22:42 (IST)

OUT! Superb piece of fielding by Morris at mid off as he effects a direct hit at the non-striker's end, where Jagadeesan falls short while looking to complete a quick single. Intent was something that was missing in Rayudu and Jagadeesan's running so far today, and it finally cost the latter his wicket as he didn't so much as stretch his arm to try and make it home. CSK 89/3
 

Jagadeesan run out (Morris) 33(28)
22:33 (IST)

Fifty partnership up between Jagadeesan and Rayudu for the third wicket, this stand coming off 44 deliveries. Jagadeesan collects a single off the last delivery of the 13th over to bring up the milestone. CSK 75/2
21:58 (IST)

BOWLED! Sundar's delivering for RCB yet again in the powerplay! After getting hit for a boundary off the previous ball, Sundar fires in a straighter, flatter one that beats Watson's under-edge, and soon enough the Aussie opener's marching back to the dugout. CSK 25/2

Watson b Sundar 14(18)
21:50 (IST)

OUT! Faf had survived a dismissal scare off a similar shot a couple of deliveries ago, but had survived thanks to the lack of timing. This one's much better hit, but the big boundaries at Dubai only mean he's going to need a lot more power to clear the rope here. CSK 19/1

Du Plessis c Morris b Sundar 8(10)
20:41 (IST)

Edge and taken! 

Curran gets rid of Washinton Sundar.  Washington Sundar c Dhoni b Sam Curran 10(10) 
20:40 (IST)

Kohli gets a maximum! Top-edge, wait no, this comes back of the bat against Curran and the ball flies over keeper's head to clear the boundary. 
20:27 (IST)

Oh wait a minute! 

AB de Villiers walks back to the dugout. Nicks one to the keeper. Gone for a duck. De Villiers c Dhoni b Thakur 0(2)
20:24 (IST)

Padikkal takes the aerial route against Shardul but fails to clear Faf du Plessis at mid-off. Devdutt Padikkal c du Plessis b Thakur 33(34)  
19:46 (IST)

Stumps are shattered!

Chahar's ball comes back in as Finch's bat is nowhere near the ball. Poor from the Aussie. Finch b Chahar 2(9)
19:07 (IST)

One change for CSK

N Jagadeesan replaces Kedar Jadhav

Playing XI:  Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (w/c), N Jagadeesan, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Karn Sharma.
19:05 (IST)

Two changes for RCB

Chris Morris replaces Moeen Ali. Gurkeerat Singh Mann also in and Siraj goes out.

Playing XI: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers(w), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal
19:01 (IST)

Toss update!

Royal Challengers Bangalore win the toss and Virat Kohli elects to bat first.
17:30 (IST)

Hello and welcome to our coverage of the first meeting of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Indian Premier League 2020, with the two sides led by MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli respectively taking place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the second game of the Saturday double-header.
23:40 (IST)

Big win for the RCB tonight, one that puts them ahead of SRH as they collect their fourth win of the tournament, registering their biggest win over their southern rivals whose season of misery just keeps getting worse with each passing match. For once, the CSK bowlers seemed to have kept the Bangalore batsmen in check until the last four overs, in which Virat Kohli teed off in Shivam Dube’s company. Chennai, in reply, lost wickets early on and the lack of intent in the partnership between Ambati Rayudu and N Jagadeesan allowed the asking rate to climb beyond their reach.

Hope you enjoyed our coverage of the two matches on Saturday with very contrasting results — Kolkata Knight Riders pulling off a incredible heist against Kings XI Punjab, followed by a rather one-sided victory for Royal Challengers Bangalore over Chennai Super Kings. For now, we bid you all good night! Do join us tomorrow for another double-header!

23:37 (IST)

Virat Kohli: It was one of our more complete performances. We got into a tricky situation till about 14 overs, and then we pushed forward. We were targeting 150 or so, and then got about 20 runs extra. Very happy with getting the two points, and as we have back-to-back games, good to carry the momentum. If we don’t get too far ahead of the game, the game rewards us with something extra. It’s about respecting the conditions. If you’re in in the death overs and you’re hitting the ball well, you can really capitalise, and I keep applying that more often than not. Before I was putting too much pressure on myself. When you think too much of the responsibility then you start burdening yourself. I set myself up well when I was at 34 off 30. (On Morris) He didn’t get an opportunity to bat, but there was still Morris to come, Gurkeerat to come, so our batting lineup has become deep now. Had a brilliant day with the ball and on the field as well. It was a complete performance. We still want to focus on our processes. There are very good teams around.

23:33 (IST)

Virat Kohli is the Player of the Match for his unbeaten 90!

23:29 (IST)

MS Dhoni: Last four overs when we were bowling, we just needed to close it nicely. Batting has been a bit of a worry and today also it was evident. We need to do something about it. I think we are better off playing the other way round, playing the bigger shots even if you get out. Our batting lacked a bit of power from the sixth over onwards. We have not come up with plans to go after bowlers who will bowl from sixth-14 overs. Either we are giving too many in the first six overs or too many in the last six overs. There are too many holes in the ship. Our main worry still remains the batting department. We will try to be expressive in the next few matches. 

23:19 (IST)

After 20 overs,Chennai Super Kings 132/8 ( Deepak Chahar 5 , Shardul Thakur 1)

Royal Challengers Bangalore win by 37 runs!

Chahar grabs a couple of doubles off the first two deliveries, followed by as many dots and as many singles off the remaining deliveries as a total of six runs are conceded off the final over of the day, bowled by Udana. With that, RCB only grab their fourth win of the season, which also happens to be only their second against their southern rivals out of the last nine encounters between the two.

23:13 (IST)

After 19 overs,Chennai Super Kings 126/8 ( Deepak Chahar 0 , )

Padikkal drops Bravo near long off off the third delivery of the over, but makes up for it in the very next delivery as Bravo sends one down his throat, departing for 7 as a result. Jadeja clips the ball towards deep square-leg for a boundary off the penultimate delivery, but holes out to deep midwicket off the last delivery as Morris ends his day with a wicket, finishing with superb figures of 3/19 on RCB debut. CSK need 44 off 6

23:11 (IST)
wkt

OUT! A wicket off the last ball for Chris Morris as Jadeja holes out to the man at deep midwicket to depart for 7! CSK 126/8

Jadeja c Gurkeerat b Morris 7(6)

23:10 (IST)
four

FOUR! Short and going down leg, Jadeja swivels this behind square to work it towards the vacant boundary. CSK 126/7

23:09 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Padikkal had dropped Bravo in the previous delivery, and makes up for the slip-up instantly as he latches onto this one to send the Trinidadian all-rounder back to the dugout. Second wicket for Morris today. CSK 122/7

Bravo c Padikkal b Morris 7(5)

23:06 (IST)

After 18 overs,Chennai Super Kings 117/6 ( Ravindra Jadeja 2 , Dwayne Bravo 3)

Udana returns to the attack in the slog overs, and gets rid of the set Rayudu with a clever change of pace and line to get the CSK No 3 clean bowled for 42. Dwayne Bravo joins Ravindra Jadeja at the centre, and the pair is left with an improbable 53 off 12 balls.

IPL 2020 LIVE SCORE, Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore latest updates: Royal Challengers Bangalore win by 37 runs!
Chahar grabs a couple of doubles off the first two deliveries, followed by as many dots and as many singles off the remaining deliveries as a total of six runs are conceded off the final over of the day, bowled by Udana. With that, RCB only grab their fourth win of the season, which also happens to be only their second against their southern rivals out of the last nine encounters between the two.

Preview: Out-of-form Chennai Super Kings will take on an inconsistent Royal Challengers Bangalore in an intriguing mid-table encounter in Dubai on Saturday.

IPL 2020 has witnessed contrasting starts from both these teams - CSK, used to early domination in the league phase, have lost four out of their six matches, while traditional slow starters RCB have won three of their five games. Both teams are coming off defeats in their last matches, and Saturday's encounter will be a battle of wits between the current and former India captains.

For CSK, barring Faf du Plessis and Shane Watson, nobody seems to be getting runs. Their batting order has been in scrutiny this year, with Sam Curran batting ahead of skipper MS Dhoni at times and the likes of Ravindra Jadeja not getting enough balls to play.

File image of MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli, captain of Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore. Sportzpics

It will also be interesting to see what approach does CSK take with an out-of-sorts Kedar Jadhav. The India international has not contributed with the bat yet, and his strike rate has not been great either. His struggles in rotating the strike as well as hitting big shots against KKR has not gone unnoticed, and the question remains whether the Chennai franchise will back the 35-year-old or look at other options.

Skipper Dhoni's form with the bat has not been great either, and despite a few scores, his approach of delaying the assault has been one of the reasons for some of CSK's failures while chasing.

RCB, on the other hand, seem to be finding their groove, their recent loss notwithstanding. A Super Over win against Mumbai Indians was followed by a cakewalk over Rajasthan Royals, before they faltered against an in-form Delhi Capitals.

RCB will draw confidence from the roaring form of young opener Devdutt Padikkal, while Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli, and AB de Villiers have all got some decent scores.

Bowling has traditionally been RCB's problem, and while spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Washington Sundar have been economical and effective, pacers Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, and Navdeep Saini have all leaked runs. It will be interesting to see how an out-of-form CSK middle order plays RCB pace attack.

Here's all you need to know about when and where to watch the match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore:

When is the 25th match of the IPL between CSK and RCB?

The 25th match of the IPL 2020 between CSK and RCB is on Saturday, 10 October 2020.

Where will the CSK vs RCB match be played?

The match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

What time does the CSK vs RCB match start?

The match will start at 7.30 pm IST (6 pm UAE time).

Which TV channels will broadcast the KXIP vs KKR match?

All the IPL matches will be shown live on Star Sports India channels and games can also be streamed live on Disney + Hotstar. You can follow the live blog and updates on www.Firstpost.com

The Squads (From):

Chennai Super Kings full squad: MS DhoniImran TahirLungi NgidiRuturaj GaikwadShane WatsonAmbati RayuduMurali VijayKedar JadhavRavindra JadejaDeepak ChaharPiyush ChawlaN JagadeesanMitchell SantnerKM AsifShardul ThakurR Sai KishoreFaf du PlessisMonu KumarDwayne BravoJosh HazlewoodSam CurranKarn Sharma.

Royal Challengers Bangalore full squadVirat Kohli (c), AB de VilliersGurkeerat MannDevdutt PadikkalAaron FinchYuzvendra ChahalMohammed SirajUmesh YadavNavdeep SainiAdam ZampaDale SteynIsuru UdanaMoeen AliPawan NegiShivam DubeWashington SundarChris MorrisPavan DeshpandeParthiv PatelJoshua PhilippeShahbaz Ahmad.

(With inputs from PTI)

Updated Date: October 10, 2020 23:42:56 IST

Tags:

