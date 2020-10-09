IPL 2020 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Latest Table Today: DC back on top of table with win over RR

Delhi Capitals displayed an all-round show to beat Rajasthan Royals by 46 runs in game 23 of IPL 2020 at Sharjah. After winning the toss, Steve Smith asked Delhi to bat first.
Shikhar Dhawan fell cheaply and even consistent performers like Shreyas Iyer and Prithvi Shaw also could not add much to the total as they went back to the hut soon.
Marcus Stoinis took charge from there and started hitting the balls out of the park but fall of wickets at other end put brakes on his hitting as well.
When he and Rishabh Pant departed, Shimron Hetmyer took over and hit a quickfire 45. DC, in the end, finished with 184/8 on the board.
In reply, RR started on wrong foot, as they lost Jos Buttler cheaply and other opener Yashaswi Jaiswal just never got going. Sanju Samson failed again and, Smith too fell and RR's chase never felt like gaining speed at any stage. In the end RR were bowled out for 138, losing the game by 46 runs.
With ths DC jump to top of points table with ten points in their bag. RR continue to float at bottom half of the table.
Here's the IPL 2020 points table in detail:
|Position
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|NR
|Net RR
|Points
|1
|DC
|6
|5
|1
|0
|+1.267
|10
|2
|MI
|6
|4
|2
|0
|+1.488
|8
|3
|SRH
|6
|3
|3
|0
|+0.232
|6
|4
|KKR
|5
|3
|2
|0
|+0.002
|6
|5
|RCB
|5
|3
|2
|0
|-1.355
|6
|6
|CSK
|6
|2
|4
|0
|-0.371
|4
|7
|RR
|6
|2
|4
|0
|-0.1073
|4
|8
|KXIP
|6
|1
|5
|0
|-0.431
|2
Here's a look at the current Orange and Purple Cap holders in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League:
Orange Cap: KL Rahul (KXIP), 313 runs
Purple Cap: Kagiso Rabada (DC), 15 wickets
