India Women vs West Indies Women, T20 World Cup 2023 Latest Update: Deepti strikes twice in her third over to remove both set batters Campbelle and Taylor before Henry is run out for 2 in the following over.

India vs West Indies, T20 World Cup 2023, Match 9 in Cape Town: WI 100/4; Windies lose three quick wickets

India vs West Indies LIVE Score: India got their T20 World Cup campaign off to an ideal start with a commanding win over Pakistan. AFP

West Indies Women Vs India Women At Newlands, Cape Town, 15 February, 2023

15 February, 2023
Starts 18:30 (IST)
Play In Progress
West Indies Women

West Indies Women

107/4 (18.0 ov)

Match 9
India Women

India Women

Yet To Bat

19:44 (IST)

India vs West Indies LIVE Score

After 16 overs,West Indies Women 89/4 ( Chedean Nation 6 , Shabika Gajnabi 3)

Gayakwad returns to bowl out her final over, conceding six off it including a couple of doubles to Chedean Nation to sign off wicketless for 30 runs. West Indies have 88 on the board with another four overs to go.

19:37 (IST)
wkt

West Indies vs India T20 World Cup LIVE Score

What is going on out there at the centre! West Indies have now lost three wickets for just one run now, including both set betters! Chinelle Henry, another fairly experienced player, is out not long after arriving at the crease after responding to Chedean Nation's call for a single. Puts in a dive at the striker's end but her bat was airborne by the time Richa Ghosh whipped the bails off. WI 79/4

Henry run out (Mandhana/Ghosh) 2(4)

19:33 (IST)
wkt

West Indies vs India T20 World Cup LIVE Score

OUT! And it's a double-wicket over for Deepti, this time getting rid of the other set batter in Stafanie Taylor. The leg-before appeal by Deepti is initially turned down by the umpire, with Harmanpreet opting to take it upstairs after a quick chat. Hawk-Eye shows three reds, and the decision is overturned. WI 78/3

Taylor LBW Deepti 42(40)

19:30 (IST)
wkt

West Indies vs India T20 World Cup LIVE Score

OUT! The second-wicket stand has finally been broken thanks to a superb effort from Smriti Mandhana, who dives forward at short third after a reverse sweep by Campbelle off Deepti, pulling off a clean catch in the end. Campbelle departs for 30. WI 77/2

Campbelle c Mandhana b Deepti 30(36)

19:22 (IST)
four

WI vs IND LIVE Score

FOUR! Clobbered down the ground by Campbelle, the ball going over Vastrakar's head and having enough pace on it to beat a diving Shafali running to her left from long on. The West Indian No 3 moves to 27 with her third boundary. WI 72/1

19:20 (IST)

WI vs IND LIVE Score

After 12 overs,West Indies Women 66/1 ( Stafanie Taylor 39 , Shemaine Campbelle 23)

Renuka Singh replaces Radha Yadav after the halfway mark of the innings. Taylor, meanwhile, continues to keep Windies' run rate above five by collecting a boundary in each of the 11th and 12th overs, and is currently batting on 39. Partnership now in the 60s.

19:14 (IST)
fifty

West Indies vs India LIVE Score

The fifty partnership comes up between Stafanie Taylor and Shemaine Campbelle for the second wicket in 55 deliveries, the former contributing 28 runs in the stand so far. And it's Campbelle who brings up the milestone with a single off Renuka in the 11th over. WI 54/1

19:12 (IST)
four

West Indies vs India LIVE Score

After 10 overs,West Indies Women 53/1 ( Stafanie Taylor 28 , Shemaine Campbelle 21)

FOUR! Taylor's starting to take centre-stage in the partnership now. Collects a boundary off the last ball of Gayakwad's second over to bring up the West Indian fifty at the halfway mark of their innings. Has been an impressive fightback from the experienced duo so far, the pair laying the foundation for a big total with a sizeable second-wicket stand.

19:06 (IST)
four

West Indies vs India LIVE Score

FOUR! Two boundaries in three deliveries for the experienced Stafanie Taylor, this time the former Windies captain transferring her weight on the backfoot and pulling towards the vacant deep backward square-leg region off Radha Yadav. Partnership's worth 40 now. WI 44/1

19:04 (IST)

West Indies vs India LIVE Score
 

After 8 overs,West Indies Women 40/1 ( Stafanie Taylor 17 , Shemaine Campbelle 19)

FOUR! Taylor gets down on one knee and swings her arms to send the ball scurrying behind square towards fine leg, collecting her second boundary as a result. She collects a single the very next delivery to keep the strike.

18:25 (IST)

India vs West Indies LIVE Score

West Indies XI: Hayley Matthews (capt), Stafanie Taylor, Shemaine Campbelle, Shabika Gajnabi, Chinelle Henry, Chedean Nation, Afy Fletcher, Shamilia Connell, Rashada Williams (wk), Shakera Selman, Karishma Ramharack.

Just one change for Windies: Karishma Ramharack replacing Zaida James.
18:24 (IST)

India vs West Indies LIVE Score

India XI: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), Richa Ghosh (wk), Devika Vaidya, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Thakur

Two changs for the Women in Blue: Smriti Mandhana and Devika Vaidya come in for Yastika Bhatia and Harleen Deol.
18:21 (IST)

India vs West Indies LIVE Score

Toss: West Indies win the toss, and skipper Hayley Matthews opts to bat!

India vs West Indies preview: Team India will hope to make it two-in-two as far as their Women’s T20 World Cup campaign is concerned as they take on West Indies at Newlands, Cape Town on Wednesday.

The Women in Blue began their campaign with a seven-wicket win over arch-rivals Pakistan in a high-scoring encounter, also at the Newlands, on Sunday, with Jemimah Rodrigues playing a central role in their chase of the 150-run target.

Rodrigues forged vital partnerships with opener Shafali Verma and wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh, remaining unbeaten on 53 and guiding the Indians home with an over to spare.

Going into their second outing of the tournament however, the Indians will take note of their shortcomings with the ball against the Pakistanis, who ended up going past 140 after being reduced to 68/4 at one stage with skipper Bismah Maroof and Ayesha Naseem sharing an explosive, unbeaten 81-run stand.

Additionally, the Indians will make one change at the top of the order with opener and vice-captain Smriti Mandhana regaining full fitness. Mandhana had missed out on the opening game after failing to recover from a finger injury, but will be raring to go against the West Indies, and will no doubt be buoyed by the big bucks that she attracted at the recent WPL auction, where she ended up going to the Royal Challengers Bangalore for a sum of Rs 3.4 crore, the highest bid at the event.

West Indies, who had broken Australia’s juggernaut with a title victory in 2016 and had reached the semi-finals of every edition between 2010 and 2018, began their campaign with a seven-wicket loss against England after setting the Heather Knight-led team 136 to win.

Skipper Hayley Matthews (42) and No 3 batter Shemaine Campbell (34) came up with valuable contributions but only two other batters could score in double digits, with Chinelle Henry’s 14 the third highest. England too lost wickets at regular intervals until Nat Sciver-Brunt and skipper Knight came to their rescue with an unbroken 67-run stand for the fourth wicket.

Squads:

India: Yastika Bhatia, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Thakur Singh, Smriti Mandhana, Shikha Pandey, Devika Vaidya, Anjali Sarvani

West Indies: Hayley Matthews(c), Stafanie Taylor, Shemaine Campbelle, Shabika Gajnabi, Chinelle Henry, Chedean Nation, Rashada Williams(w), Zaida James, Afy Fletcher, Shamilia Connell, Shakera Selman, Karishma Ramharack, Aaliyah Alleyne, Trishan Holder, Djenaba Joseph

Updated Date: February 15, 2023 19:42:45 IST

