India vs West Indies preview: Team India will hope to make it two-in-two as far as their Women’s T20 World Cup campaign is concerned as they take on West Indies at Newlands, Cape Town on Wednesday.

The Women in Blue began their campaign with a seven-wicket win over arch-rivals Pakistan in a high-scoring encounter, also at the Newlands, on Sunday, with Jemimah Rodrigues playing a central role in their chase of the 150-run target.

Rodrigues forged vital partnerships with opener Shafali Verma and wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh, remaining unbeaten on 53 and guiding the Indians home with an over to spare.

Going into their second outing of the tournament however, the Indians will take note of their shortcomings with the ball against the Pakistanis, who ended up going past 140 after being reduced to 68/4 at one stage with skipper Bismah Maroof and Ayesha Naseem sharing an explosive, unbeaten 81-run stand.

Additionally, the Indians will make one change at the top of the order with opener and vice-captain Smriti Mandhana regaining full fitness. Mandhana had missed out on the opening game after failing to recover from a finger injury, but will be raring to go against the West Indies, and will no doubt be buoyed by the big bucks that she attracted at the recent WPL auction, where she ended up going to the Royal Challengers Bangalore for a sum of Rs 3.4 crore, the highest bid at the event.

West Indies, who had broken Australia’s juggernaut with a title victory in 2016 and had reached the semi-finals of every edition between 2010 and 2018, began their campaign with a seven-wicket loss against England after setting the Heather Knight-led team 136 to win.

Skipper Hayley Matthews (42) and No 3 batter Shemaine Campbell (34) came up with valuable contributions but only two other batters could score in double digits, with Chinelle Henry’s 14 the third highest. England too lost wickets at regular intervals until Nat Sciver-Brunt and skipper Knight came to their rescue with an unbroken 67-run stand for the fourth wicket.

Squads:

India: Yastika Bhatia, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Thakur Singh, Smriti Mandhana, Shikha Pandey, Devika Vaidya, Anjali Sarvani

West Indies: Hayley Matthews(c), Stafanie Taylor, Shemaine Campbelle, Shabika Gajnabi, Chinelle Henry, Chedean Nation, Rashada Williams(w), Zaida James, Afy Fletcher, Shamilia Connell, Shakera Selman, Karishma Ramharack, Aaliyah Alleyne, Trishan Holder, Djenaba Joseph

