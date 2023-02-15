Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Points Table: Live standings for Group A and Group B; wins, losses, net run rates and points accumulated by teams.
The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 is being played in South Africa with 10 teams taking part in the mega event. The tournament started on 10 February and the final will take place on 26 February.
The 10 teams have been divided into two groups — A and B. Group A includes Australia, Sri Lanka, South Africa, New Zealand and Bangladesh, while Group B consists of India, Pakistan, Ireland, England and the West Indies.
Each team will play the others teams in its respective group once and the top two teams from the groups will qualify for the final.
Australia are the defending champions, having won the tournament in 2020. Overall, they won the trophy on a record five occasions — 2010, 2012, 2014, 2018 and 2020. Other winners include England (2009) and West Indies (2016).
ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 points table:
Group A
|Teams
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|NR
|Points
|NRR
|Australia
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|+2.834
|Sri Lanka
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|+0.43
|South Africa
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|+1.55
|Bangladesh
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|-0.72
|New Zealand
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|-4.05
Group B
|Teams
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|NR
|Points
|NRR
|England
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|+2.497
|India
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|+0.497
|Pakistan
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-0.497
|Ireland
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-2.215
|West Indies
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-2.767
England took command of Group Two, beating Ireland by four wickets, while South Africa played themselves back into contention in Group One with a 65-run win over New Zealand.
Australia won by eight wickets, with captain Meg Lanning also making 48 not out.
Harshitha Samarawickrama scored a fifty as Sri Lanka defeated Bangladesh by seven wickets in their T20 World Cup match.