India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022, stat attack: Virat Kohli's 100th T20I, Bhuvneshwar Kumar's bowling and more

India were off the mark in Asia Cup 2022 after a stunning win over Pakistan in a close encounter in Dubai on Sunday. Chasing 148, India lost KL Rahul on the second ball of the innings after debutant Naseem Shah sent him packing. But Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli tried to steady the ship with a 49-run stand.

Pakistan then got back in the game and picked up wickets at crucial stage to reduce India to 89/4 with the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav back in the hut. It was later Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja who fought back and stitched a partnership of 52 runs for the fifth wicket before Jadeja eventually departed for 35 off 29. But Pandya finished the match for India eventually and remained unbeaten at 33 off 17.

Earlier, in the day, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Hardik Pandya rattled the Pakistan batting line up as the Babar Azam-led side were bowled out for 147. While Bhuvneshwar picked up four wickets, Pandya scalped a three-fer.

READ: Hardik Pandya brings Pakistan’s downfall, brother Krunal Pandya cheers

We now take a look at some of stats from the game.

1) Rohit Sharma now has 30 T20I wins in 36 matches as captain.

2) This win against Pakistan is Rohit Sharma’s sixth on the trot as a captain in Asia Cup history.

3) Virat Kohli became the second Indian to have played 100 T20Is. Current India skipper Rohit Sharma is the first Indian to play 100 T20Is, having played 133 T20Is till date. He is the second player after Ross Taylor to play at least 100 matches across all three international formats

4) Bhuvneshwar Kumar returned with figures of 4/26 in his 4 overs which is now the best bowling performance or India against Pakistan in T20Is.

5) This is India’s eighth win against Pakistan in the 10 T20Is that they have played.

