India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022: Rahul's golden duck, Kohli's drop as debutant Naseem Shah shines in first over

India opener KL Rahul was dismissed for a golden duck in the first over of the innings against Pakistan as Naseem Shah bowled a brilliant good-length in-swinging delivery.

Rahul was caught in two minds about whether to leave or to play and got an inside edge onto the stumps.

Shah, on his T20I debut, was ecstatic to get a wicket on the second ball of his international career.

The first over itself was nerve-wracking for the players as well as the fans as star batter Virat Kohli edged his second ball to the slips, but was fortunately dropped.

To further add to the drama, Rohit Sharma was beaten on the last ball of the over, but the Pakistan fielders thought there was an edge and appealed in unanimity. However, the umpire didn’t attend to the appeal.

The bowler and fielders compelled Babar Azam for a review, but the skipper was in his senses and denied a review, stating that there was no edge.

KL Rahul looked off-colour in the ODI series against Zimbabwe as well.

India started the chase in a nervy manner as they managed just 15 runs in the first three overs, losing the wicket of KL Rahul.

