India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022: Hardik Pandya brings Pakistan’s downfall, brother Krunal Pandya cheers

All-rounder Krunal Pandya was spotted in the stands of the Dubai International Stadium for the India – Pakistan Asia Cup contest on Sunday. Krunal was seen cheering for brother Hardik Pandya while the latter was bowling.

Hardik was excellent with the ball in his first three overs, conceding just 18 runs. He also bagged the wicket of Iftikhar Ahmed in the 13th over, who was dismissed on 28.

In his last over, Hardik first surprised Mohammed Rizwan with a short-pitched delivery to get his wicket, and then dismissed Khushdil Shah for a poultry score of two runs. Rizwan tried to play an uppercut but found the fielder at third man who completed the catch to give Hardik his second wicket.

Hardik used the short-pitched deliveries brilliantly to trouble the Pakistan batters after the powerplay was completed. He attacked the batters and made them struggle for room, which brought the downfall of the Pakistan middle order.

In his first over in the powerplay, Hardik bowled good-length deliveries and beat the batters as they tried to score through the off-side.

Hardik has been brilliant with the bat and ball after his comeback since the IPL 2022.

“We have prepared well, it is a special game but as players, we have to focus on it as any other game. It has never been the case that I wouldn’t want to show what I have, but it is about being in a peaceful place and performing,” Hardik told the broadcasters Star Sports ahead of the start of the play.

“I have been in and out of the team, but to see the respect and value they have given me is incredible. The kind of mindset we are coming from, the players are much more relaxed. They don’t want to feel the pressure of playing for India, they just want to express themselves,” Hardik added.

