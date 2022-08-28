India vs Pakistan: Virat Kohli shows signs of return to form in 34-ball 35

Returning to competitive cricket after over a month’s break, Virat Kohli contributed 35 runs before being dismissed by Mohammad Nawaz in the 10th over as India took on arch-rivals in an asia Cup 2022 group match in Dubai on Sunday.

Kohli, who had last played in a T20I series against England in July, came in at number three as early as in the first over after KL Rahul was dismissed for a golden duck.

This was Kohli’s 100th T20I for India.

The former India skipper got off to a nervy start, as Kohli was dropped by a diving Fakhar Zaman at second slip in the fourth ball of the first over bowled by Naseem Shah.

However, Kohli went onto build a 49-run stand for the second wicket with Rohit Sharma before the India skipper departed for 12. Kohli showed glimpses of gradually getting back to his old self with some confident strokeplays, as he brought up three fours and a six in his 34-ball knock. However, Kohli’s innings came to an end early in the 10th over, when he came charging down, but miscued a shot to find Iftikhar Ahmed taking a catch at long-off from Mohammad Nawaz’s ball.

This was Kohli’s first 20-plus score in white-ball cricket after four limited-overs innings. Prior to this, Kohli had endured score of 1, 11, 16 and 17 in two T20Is and ODIs respectively against England earlier in the summer.

Kohli’s last T20I fifty had come against West Indies in Kolkata in February this year.

