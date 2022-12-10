India smashed hosts Bangladesh in the final ODI of the three-match series with an emphatic 227-run win after posting a mammoth 409 runs in the first innings.

Ishan Kishan (210) and Virat Kohli (113) were the standout performers as the duo stitched a 290-run partnership for the second wicket and almost took Bangladesh out of the contest.

Though inconsequential, the win resulted in India creating multiple new records with the bat. However, India will have a lot to ponder after the series defeat, and cannot let the emphatic win take over the emotions and forget about the series loss.

Here are some important talking points from the match:

Ishan Kishan’s innings increases the headache for the opening position

Ishan Kishan became the youngest player, the fourth Indian, and the fastest to score a 200 in 126 deliveries.

The southpaw smashed 24 boundaries and 10 maximums in his innings. Interestingly, his first 100 runs came at a relatively slow pace from 85 deliveries, while his next hundred runs came in a blistering 41 deliveries.

While Kishan achieved the milestone of third highest score by an Indian in ODIs, he also created more confusion for the opening position.

The selectors seem to pursue Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma as the first-choice openers but Dhawan has not done any good to his chances after scoring 18 runs in three games.

On the other hand, Shubman Gill has already been knocking at the doors with excellent consistency in whatever chances he has been allowed in ODIs. Kishan’s double century will only increase the headache for the selectors and Rahul Dravid.

Virat Kohli’s century teases return to form in all formats

Star batter Virat Kohli broke his century fast and registered an ODI century after 1214 days, ie more than three years.

Kohli was constantly under the radar for the absence of centuries since 2019 and a lack of runs in all the formats. However, he came back to his imperious best during the T20 Asia Cup with a string of fifties and capped it with a century against Afghanistan.

Kohli also continued his form in the T20 World Cup ending as the highest run-getter but failed to contribute in the first two ODIs as India lost an ODI series in Bangladesh for a second time.

With 113 off 91 deliveries in Chattogram on Saturday, Kohli has scored centuries in two formats of the game this year and holds a chance to complete 2022 with a century in each format.

Washington Sundar gives another all-round option to Indian selectors

Washington Sundar has contributed in a marvelous manner both with the bat and the ball in the recent ODIs.

Sundar played a useful hand scoring 37 runs in the third ODI, taking his overall tally to 67 in three games. He also batted to the rescue of Indian batters in the previous series against New Zealand scoring 51 and 37 not out in two games.

Sundar also managed to bag six wickets in the three ODIs against Bangladesh and displayed his worth as an all-rounder in the absence of Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya.

While India have been struggling to find fast bowling all-rounders, they have plenty in the spin department and Sundar can be added to the group of top players who are on the international circuit.

However, it will be worthwhile to see the opportunities he gets once Jadeja and Pandya return to action.

Mehidy Hasan’s heroics for Bangladesh

While India dominated the third ODI, the victory shall not get over the fact that Bangladesh defeated India in the first two ODIs and won their second consecutive ODI series.

Mehidy Hasan was primarily responsible for guiding his side home and was rightly given the Player of the Series award as well.

Mehidy stitched a brilliant partnership with Mustafizur Rahman for the 10th wicket and won the match for Bangladesh after they had lost all hopes, requiring 51 runs.

As if that was not enough, the spin all-rounder scored a match-winning hundred in the second ODI and salvaged Bangladesh’s innings with a 148-run seventh-wicket partnership after they were stuttering at 69/6 at the 19-overs mark.

Mehidy’s heroics has ensured that Bangladesh continued their golden run in the ODIs and bagged home another series.

