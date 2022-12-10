Team India bounced back from the disappointment of back-to-back defeats at the hands of Bangladesh by producing a solid batting display in the third and final ODI in Chattogram.

The visitors had already conceded the series after consecutive narrow defeats — by one wicket and five runs respectively — in Dhaka, which helped Bangladesh clinch yet another ODI series at home against their neighbours.

India, however, appeared strong favourites to collect a consolation win at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in the south-eastern port city of Chattogram, where they posted a mammoth total of 409/8 after being invited to bat by the Tigers.

The Men in Blue were propelled by Ishan Kishan’s heroics, the left-handed wicketkeeper-batter making the most of the opportunity afforded to him in skipper Rohit Sharma’s absence as he smashed 210 runs off 131 deliveries. Kishan helped revive the Indian innings after they lost the wicket of Shikhar Dhawan early, sharing a solid second-wicket stand with Virat Kohli worth 290 that put the tourists in the driver’s seat.

Kohli himself would later bring up the three-figure mark, his 44th in ODIs and his 72nd overall in international cricket, before getting dismissed for 113.

Kishan had been overlooked in India’s recent limited-overs assignments and relegated to ferrying drinks with the team management preferring the likes of Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik for the Asia Cup and the T20 World Cup. The double-ton however, brings him back in the mix as far as the Indian top-order is concerned, and might have shut the doors on Dhawan’s future with the Indian team.

Double Century in ODIs 264 – Rohit Sharma vs SL

237 – Martin Guptill vs WI

219 – Virender Sehwag vs WI

215 – Chris Gayle vs ZIM

210 – Ishan Kishan vs BAN**

210 – Fakhar Zaman vs ZIM

209 – Rohit Sharma vs AUS

208 – Rohit Sharma vs SL

200 – Sachin Tendulkar vs SA#IshanKishan — Cricbaba (@thecricbaba) December 10, 2022

We take a look at some of the records broken and milestones achieved during the Indian innings:

— Ishan Kishan has now scored the fastest double-ton in ODIs, taking 126 deliveries to bring up the milestone and breaking the record previously held by West Indian legend Chris Gayle (138).

— Kishan is also the fourth Indian batter after Rohit Sharma, Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar to score a double hundred in ODIs. Rohit has three 200s, Sehwag two while Tendulkar was the first male batter to breach the 200-barrier in white-ball cricket.

— Kishan’s 210 is the joint-fifth highest individual score in ODI cricket. India skipper Rohit still holds the record for the highest ODI individual score for his 264 against Sri Lanka at the Eden Gardens in 2014.

— Virat Kohli brought up his 72nd international ton, going past former Australia captain Ricky Ponting. Only Tendulkar (100) has more international tons than him.

— This was also Virat Kohli’s first ODI century after more than three years. His previous ODI hundred was against the West Indies in Port-of-Spain on 14 August, 2019.

— India are now level with South Africa for most 400-plus totals in ODI cricket, both teams having gone past the 400-mark six times in the 50-over format.

— The 290-run partnership between Kishan and Kohli is India’s third-highest in ODIs, and the fourth-highest overall in the format. The West Indian pair of Chris Gayle and Marlon Samuels hold that record for their 372-run stand against Zimbabwe in the 2015 World Cup.

