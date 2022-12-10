Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • India vs Bangladesh: Virat Kohli's and Ishan Kishan's knocks cost us the game, says Litton Das after 3rd ODI loss

India vs Bangladesh: Virat Kohli's and Ishan Kishan's knocks cost us the game, says Litton Das after 3rd ODI loss

“The way Ishan and Virat batted, that cost us the game. The way Ishan batted, hats off to him. Our bowlers tried our best but there was no way out on this wicket. Had we been chasing 330-340, it would have been a different ball game,' said Litton Das.

Bangladesh captain Litton Das is seen during the third one day international cricket match between Bangladesh and India in Chittagong, Bangladesh, Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Surjeet Yadav)

Bangladesh suffered a heavy defeat to India in the third and final ODI in Chattogram on Saturday, and the hosts’ skipper Litton Das admitted that Virat Kohli’s and Ishan Kishan’s match-winning knocks were what cost them the match.

India rode on a century from Virat Kohli (113) and Ishan Kishan (210) to post a mammoth total of 409/8 after being asked to bat first, but in reply, Bangladesh were bundled out for just 182 inside 34 overs.

Despite India’s victory in the third ODI, Bangladesh still managed to win the series 2-1, having won the opening two matches.

India were missing permanent skipper Rohit Sharma, and were captained by KL Rahul. Rahul himself managed only eight runs, but Kohli and Kishan’s knocks were vital.

“The way Ishan and Virat batted, that cost us the game. The way Ishan batted, hats off to him. Our bowlers tried our best but there was no way out on this wicket. Had we been chasing 330-340, it would have been a different ball game. They are a good side. We played good cricket and will help our confidence,” said Litton Das at the post-match presentation ceremony at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium.

The two teams will next lock horns in a two-Test series, starting on 14 December at the same venue in Chattogram. It remains to be seen if Rohit Sharma will be available for the Test series.

Updated Date: December 10, 2022 20:31:02 IST

