India were back to winning ways on Saturday, registering a thumping 227-run victory over Bangladesh in the third and final ODI at Chattogram, finishing with a consolation win before they turn their attention to the two-Test series.

The Men in Blue had suffered narrow defeats in Dhaka, by one wicket and five runs respectively, to surrender yet another ODI series in Bangladesh after having lost by a 2-1 margin under MS Dhoni’s leadership in 2015. On Saturday, however, the Indian team lived up to its full potential as it dominated the hosts both with bat and ball to walk away with one of their biggest victories ever.

Read: ‘Could have got 300,’ says Ishan Kishan after record-breaking knock

Opener Ishan Kishan made the most of the opportunity handed to him on the day after having spent a lot of time on the sidelines in India’s recent assignments, smashing 210 to power the visitors a commanding 409/8 after being invited to bat by Bangladeshi skipper Litton Das. Not only did he bring up his maiden international hundred, he also ended up breaking West Indian great Chris Gayle’s six-year-old record for the fastest double-hundred in ODIs.

The Indian bowling department, which was guilty of letting the Bangla Tigers off the hook from dominant positions in the first two games, was equally clinical as they struck at regular intervals to bundle the hosts out for 182. All-rounder Shardul Thakur was the pick of the Indian bowlers with 3/30, while Axar Patel (2/22) and Umran Malik (2/43) snared two wickets each.

Read: Kishan’s fastest 200 and other stats from India’s solid batting display

India’s performance, especially the fireworks produced by India and Mumbai Indians keeper-bat Kishan, drew praises on social media especially microblogging website Twitter. We take a look at some of the most interesting of those reactions here:

I cannot put into words what I’m feeling right now but I’ll try. I’m overwhelmed by the love, the messages, the wishes. This is an innings that will stay in my heart forever, a day that I won’t forget, and these moments that I’ll always carry with me. Thank you for everything pic.twitter.com/xlNzuWxA4w — Ishan Kishan (@ishankishan51) December 10, 2022

Yesss Ishan! What a knock today bro! Stole the show and left us in awe One for the history books. Well done @ishankishan51 pic.twitter.com/gnJIiRv3HZ — Shreyas Iyer (@ShreyasIyer15) December 10, 2022

A fabulous knock!

A fabulous knock! The innings you played today deserves double the appreciation too @ishankishan51! Wonderful knock by @imVkohli as well. Many congratulations! pic.twitter.com/XX4PByDEj2 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 10, 2022

Just sensational Ishan! Very special innings, well done @ishankishan51 pic.twitter.com/ekoR6AiFaD — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) December 10, 2022

That’s the way to do it. Brilliant from Ishan Kishan. This is the approach that will do Team India a world of good. #INDvsBAN pic.twitter.com/PepchFwFF1 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 10, 2022

Classic Kohli ODI inns, you were missed. Good to see normal services resuming in ODIs too. Well played @imVkohli #BANvIND pic.twitter.com/70OPdG8eNC — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) December 10, 2022

This is the way to play one day cricket in this era India #BANvIND — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) December 10, 2022

