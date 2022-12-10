Chittagong: Virat Kohli broke his barren run in the ODI centuries department by scoring his 44th ton against Bangladesh in Chittagong on Saturday. In doing so, he moved one step closer to Sachin Tendulkar’s record of most centuries (49) in 50-over cricket.

Kohli also broke the tie with Ricky Ponting on most international centuries with his 72nd. The only person ahead of him is also Tendulkar with the ‘Master Blaster’ accruing a 100 centuries through his storied career.

Kohli’s last century in ODI cricket came back on 14 August, 2019, in the third match between India and West Indies in Port of Spain. That day, Kohli had scored 114 runs from 99 balls.

The 34-year-old’s stay in the middle was ended by Shakib Al Hasan with Kohli scoring 113 runs from 91 balls. In the 42nd over of the third ODI between India and Bangladesh, Kohli came down the track and looked to play his trademark loft over extra cover but was unable to find the power to clear Mehidy Hasan at long off.

The Indian innings also saw Ishan Kishan score his maiden century which he swiftly converted into a double. The eventual 210 run knock also broke Chris Gayle’s record for fastest double century in men’s ODIs.

Kohli and Kishan stitched 290 runs from 190 balls for the second wicket. Bangladesh have already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series.

