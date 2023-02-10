Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • India vs Australia: Rohit Sharma enters elite club with ninth Test hundred; Twitter hails 'phenomenal ton'

India vs Australia: Rohit Sharma enters elite club with ninth Test hundred; Twitter hails 'phenomenal ton'

India skipper Rohit Sharma brought up his ninth Test hundred in 171 deliveries on Day 2 of the first Test against Australia in Nagpur.

India captain Rohit Sharma celebrates after bringing up his ninth Test hundred on Day 2 of the first Test against Australia. AP

India skipper Rohit Sharma has been leading from the front so far in the first Test against Australia in Nagpur, bringing up his ninth Test hundred on the second day. Not only did Rohit put the home team in a strong position with his stellar knock, putting them in the lead in the afternoon session with plenty of wickets in the kitty, he also achieved the unique feat of becoming the first India skipper to score a century across all three formats of international cricket.

Virat Kohli, who was the all formats skipper before Rohit, had scored multiple Test and ODI hundreds but did not collect one in the shortest format until last year’s Asia Cup, by which time he had given up captaincy across formats. His predecessor MS Dhoni, incidentally, has never scored a century in all T20 cricket.

Rohit additionally brought up the milestone in style with a boundary off off-spinner Todd Murphy, who has been the pick of the Aussie bowlers so far today with a four-wicket haul on debut. Rohit charged down the track and went for an inside out loft over extra cover, completing his eighth Test hundred on home soil in 171 deliveries, collecting 14 fours and two maximums along the way.

Click here to follow live coverage India vs Australia 1st Test Day 2

His knock also set Cricket Twitter abuzz with netizens showering praises on the veteran opener for yet another masterclass. Here are some select tweets congratulating Rohit for his innings:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Updated Date: February 10, 2023 13:50:37 IST

