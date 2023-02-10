India skipper Rohit Sharma has been leading from the front so far in the first Test against Australia in Nagpur, bringing up his ninth Test hundred on the second day. Not only did Rohit put the home team in a strong position with his stellar knock, putting them in the lead in the afternoon session with plenty of wickets in the kitty, he also achieved the unique feat of becoming the first India skipper to score a century across all three formats of international cricket.

Milestone Unlocked 🔓 A special landmark 👏 🙌@ImRo45 becomes the first Indian to score hundreds across Tests, ODIs & T20Is as #TeamIndia captain 🔝 pic.twitter.com/YLrcYKcTVR — BCCI (@BCCI) February 10, 2023

Virat Kohli, who was the all formats skipper before Rohit, had scored multiple Test and ODI hundreds but did not collect one in the shortest format until last year’s Asia Cup, by which time he had given up captaincy across formats. His predecessor MS Dhoni, incidentally, has never scored a century in all T20 cricket.

Rohit additionally brought up the milestone in style with a boundary off off-spinner Todd Murphy, who has been the pick of the Aussie bowlers so far today with a four-wicket haul on debut. Rohit charged down the track and went for an inside out loft over extra cover, completing his eighth Test hundred on home soil in 171 deliveries, collecting 14 fours and two maximums along the way.

His knock also set Cricket Twitter abuzz with netizens showering praises on the veteran opener for yet another masterclass. Here are some select tweets congratulating Rohit for his innings:

Rohit gets a hundred after a wait of 2 Tests (and 3 innings). Yet, somehow it seems it has been ages. — Abhishek Mukherjee (@ovshake42) February 10, 2023

CENTURY! Class is Class yaar! What a ton, Rohit Sharma. First ton as Test captain, first ton vs Australia. He’s looked the best batter in this Test by some distance. Top knock, RGS. Build on this. Make it a massive one.#INDvAUS #BorderGavaskarTrophy — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) February 10, 2023

9th Test ton for Rohit Sharma!! Wickets falling around him, but he stays strong!#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/AhrZuMPMOt — ThePoppingCrease (@PoppingCreaseSA) February 10, 2023

Splendid innings on a tricky track 👏👏👏 Leading from the front. — Bharath Ramaraj (@Fancricket12) February 10, 2023

What an innings from Rohit Sharma! Phenomenal ton! Just what the situation demanded and the skipper leading from the front. #INDvAUS — Sameer Allana (@HitmanCricket) February 10, 2023

Aggression in first half, respect towards the bowlers in second. Captain’s inning in true sense from Rohit sharma #INDvsAUS — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) February 10, 2023

In a pitch where everyone found it difficult to score, Captain @ImRo45 showed his class once again leading from the front 👏 #INDvAUS — S.Badrinath (@s_badrinath) February 10, 2023

Rohit Sharma made this 100 look so easy and totally took the context of the game out of equation.. he’s on his test return that too on a turner.. big pressure BGT.. wtc final and #1 position on line.. captain truly leading from the front. 👏 #INDvAuS pic.twitter.com/8Qe36oauu0 — Sawera Pasha (@sawerapasha) February 10, 2023

