IND vs AUS LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 2: India 151/3 at lunch; Rohit, Kohli take hosts closer to lead

India vs Australia LIVE Score, 1st Test Latest Updates: India head to lunch break on Day 2 with a score of 151/3, trailing Australia by 26 runs. Rohit Sharma (85*) and Virat Kohli (12*) are the two unbeaten batters.

Rohit Sharma and Pat Cummins, captain of India and Australia respectively, pose with the Border-Gavaskar Trophy ahead of the first Test in Nagpur. AP

India Vs Australia At Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur, 09 February, 2023

09 February, 2023
Starts 09:30 (IST)
Lunch
Australia

Australia

177/10 (63.5 ov)

1st Test
India

India

151/3 (52.0 ov)

Live Blog
India vs Australia LIVE Score, 1st Test Latest Updates: India head to lunch break on Day 2 with a score of 151/3, trailing Australia by 26 runs. Rohit Sharma (85*) and Virat Kohli (12*) are the two unbeaten batters.

11:34 (IST)

IND vs AUS LIVE

Nathan Lyon bowls the last over before lunch. Just the single off the last over of the session, and it's lunch break on Day 2 of the first Test. Rohit Sharma remains unbeaten on 85 with Virat Kohli (12*) at the other end. India post 151/3, still behind Australia by 26 runs. Do join us in a few minutes for the post-lunch session. 

India 151/3 after 52 overs

11:23 (IST)

IND vs AUS LIVE

Todd Murphy continues. Tidy stuff from Murphy, with just a single off Rohit Sharma coming in the over. 

India 143/3 after 49 overs

11:15 (IST)
four

IND vs AUS LIVE

FOUR! Virat Kohli gets off the mark with a boundary, driving down the ground to beat the mid-off fielder. 

11:12 (IST)

IND vs AUS LIVE

Todd Murphy has been the impressive bowler for Australia among all the other experienced bowlers. He's making his Test debut in this game, and has already taken the wickets of Rahul and Ashwin. He now removes Pujara for seven runs, as the Indian batter is caught by Boland at short fine leg. Wicket maiden for Murphy. 

India 137/3 after 46 overs

11:08 (IST)
wkt

IND vs AUS LIVE

OUT! Length ball from Murphy that lands wide outside leg, Pujara tries a paddle sweep, but gets a top-edge towards Boland at short fine leg. Pujara c Boland b Murphy 7

11:00 (IST)

IND vs AUS LIVE

Todd Murphy, who has taken both the Indian wickets so far, comes in for another over. Rohit punishes him for a boundary in the first ball, but in the next delivery, there's a huge appeal against the Indian skipper for an LBW. Australia decide to review this decision. Australia lose the review, with the impact being outside leg-stump. Australia have two reviews remaining. Eight runs off the over, as Rohit collects another boundary off the last ball.  

India 134/2 after 43 overs

10:51 (IST)

IND vs AUS LIVE

Cheteshwar Pujara is the new batter in at number four after Ashwin's dismissal for 23. Pujara collects his first boundary in the fourth ball he faces, driving off the backfoot through cover for a four. Six runs and a wicket off Murphy's over. 

India 121/2 after 41 overs

10:47 (IST)
wkt

IND vs AUS LIVE

OUT! Ashwin is given out LBW after being inititially adjudged not out by the on-field umpire. Murphy is the bowler, he along with his teammates appeal for an LBW, but umpire says not out. The Aussies go for the review. Ashwin plays for the turn, but the ball beats the inside edge and hits the pad. Ball-tracking suggestsit his hitting leg-stump. Ashwin has to make the long walk back. Ashwin lbw b Murphy 23

10:42 (IST)

IND vs AUS LIVE

Scott Boland resumes after the drinks break. Just a single off Ashwin in the over. Tidy stuff from Boland, who gets his fifth maiden over of the innings. Despite not getting a wicket until now, Boland has been economically impressive, with figures of 0/5 from seven overs, at an economy rate of 0.71. 

India 118/1 after 40 overs

10:34 (IST)

IND vs AUS LIVE

Todd Murphy comes into the attack, and delivers his first maiden of the match. Rohit Sharma faces Murphy, but is unable to get any opportunity to add to his score. India still trail by 60 runs. Time for a breather as players take a drinks break. 

India 117/1 after 39 overs

11:08 (IST)

IND vs AUS LIVE

OUT! Length ball from Murphy that lands wide outside leg, Pujara tries a paddle sweep, but gets a top-edge towards Boland at short fine leg. Pujara c Boland b Murphy 7
10:47 (IST)

IND vs AUS LIVE

OUT! Ashwin is given out LBW after being inititially adjudged not out by the on-field umpire. Murphy is the bowler, he along with his teammates appeal for an LBW, but umpire says not out. The Aussies go for the review. Ashwin plays for the turn, but the ball beats the inside edge and hits the pad. Ball-tracking suggestsit his hitting leg-stump. Ashwin has to make the long walk back. Ashwin lbw b Murphy 23
08:40 (IST)

IND vs AUS LIVE Score

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of Day 2 of the first Test match between India and Australia that is taking place in Nagpur. India had a memorable Day 1, with Ravindra Jadeja scalping five wickets on his return to international cricket from injury, to see off Australia for 177. 

In reply, India are 77/1(Behind by 100 runs), with skipper Rohit Sharma (56*) and nightwatchman R Ashwin (0*) in the middle. They have lost the only wicket of KL Rahul, with Todd Murphy claiming his maiden Test wicket. Stay tuned for more updates. 

Day 1 report: Indian spinner Ravindra Jadeja grabbed a five-wicket haul on his international return as India ruled the opening day of the first Test against Australia on Thursday.

Jadeja returned figures of 5-47 and fellow spinner Ravichandran Ashwin took three wickets to bowl out Australia for 177 in the final session on a turning Nagpur pitch.

In reply, India were 77 for one at stumps, with skipper Rohit Sharma on 56 and Ashwin, yet to score, at the crease. The hosts still trail Australia by 100 runs.

Rohit began by hitting three boundaries off Australian skipper Pat Cummins’ first over, and put on 76 runs with opening partner KL Rahul, who made a laboured 20.

The Indian captain reached his fifty with a four off Nathan Lyon and remained sharp to see off the day’s play.

Rahul fell caught and bowled off debutant spinner Todd Murphy, who celebrated his first Test wicket.

Jadeja, a left-arm orthodox bowler who came back into the Indian side after a knee injury, stood out with his guile, taking key wickets including those of Marnus Labuschagne (49) and Steve Smith (37).

Both Australians had launched a fightback with their third-wicket 82-run stand after losing openers Usman Khawaja and David Warner early in the day.

Peter Handscomb (31) and wicketkeeper-batsman Alex Carey (36) also put on a partnership of 53 before Ashwin ended Carey’s spell at the crease to record his 450th Test wicket.

Jadeja’s double strike on successive balls soon after lunch rocked the tourists as he sent back Labuschagne and then trapped Matt Renshaw for a first-ball duck.

He later bowled Smith with a delivery that went through his bat and pad.

Ashwin and Jadeja kept up the charge to get into the Australian tail when the tourists took tea at 174-8, and added just three runs in the final session.

Earlier, seamer Mohammed Siraj struck on his first ball to get Khawaja trapped lbw for one with a delivery that swung in to the left-hander, after the tourists elected to bat at the start of the four-match series.

An appeal was turned down by the on-field umpire but India successfully reviewed the decision.

Mohammed Shami raised the noise in the next over when the seamer bowled the left-handed Warner for one.

Australia controversially left out in-form left-hand batsman Travis Head, while India handed Test caps to Twenty20 sensation Suryakumar Yadav and wicketkeeper Srikar Bharat.

With inputs from AFP

Updated Date: February 10, 2023 11:37:15 IST

