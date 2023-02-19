Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • Watch: Rohit Sharma, Rahul Dravid and Team India celebrate winning 2nd Test; Twitter reacts

Cricket

Watch: Rohit Sharma, Rahul Dravid and Team India celebrate winning 2nd Test; Twitter reacts

Team India was hailed by experts and fans on Twitter after they defeated Australia on Sunday to take a 2-0 lead in Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Watch: Rohit Sharma, Rahul Dravid and Team India celebrate winning 2nd Test; Twitter reacts

India retained Border-Gavaskar Trophy by beating Australia in Delhi Test. AP

India spinner Ravindra Jadeja returned career-best figures of 7-42 to lead Australia’s hammering by six wickets inside three days Sunday to bring the hosts to a 2-0 Test series lead. Jadeja, a left-arm orthodox, teamed up with fellow spinner Ravichandran Ashwin to dismiss Australia for 113 in a morning session when the tourists’ batting imploded, thanks to an overused sweep shot on a tricky New Delhi pitch.

Read | Kohli becomes fastest to 25,000 international runs

The hosts romped to their victory target of 115 in the second session to guarantee them retention of the Border-Gavaskar trophy in the four-match series.

They have won their previous three series against Australia and are now close to securing a spot in the World Test Championship final.

India lost skipper Rohit Sharma, run out after a fluent 31, and Virat Kohli, who surpassed 25,000 international runs, stumped on 20.

Read | KL Rahul’s poor form leads to meme-fest on Twitter

But Cheteshwar Pujara stood firm with 31 in his landmark 100th Test to steer the team home with a winning four as wicketkeeper-batsman Srikar Bharat, unbeaten on 23, looked on.

Nathan Lyon took two wickets to return a match-haul of seven.

The third match is in Indore from March 1.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to India retaining the Bord-Gavaskar Trophy:

With AFP inputs

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood NewsIndia News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: February 19, 2023 14:49:21 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

India vs Australia: We too produce bouncy tracks, says Aussie coach McDonald on Nagpur pitch controversy
First Cricket News

India vs Australia: We too produce bouncy tracks, says Aussie coach McDonald on Nagpur pitch controversy

Playing down the Nagpur pitch controversy, Australia coach Andrew McDonald said he wants his team to be problem solvers.

Watch: Suryakumar Yadav, KS Bharat make India Test debut in Nagpur
First Cricket News

Watch: Suryakumar Yadav, KS Bharat make India Test debut in Nagpur

Suryakumar Yadav and KS Bharat were handed their Test debuts by India in the Nagpur Test against Australia which starts on Thursday.

Watch: Siraj, Shami give India fiery start in 1st Test of Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia
First Cricket News

Watch: Siraj, Shami give India fiery start in 1st Test of Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia

Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami picked a wicket each as Australia lost both openers inside the first three overs in Nagpur.