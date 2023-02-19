India spinner Ravindra Jadeja returned career-best figures of 7-42 to lead Australia’s hammering by six wickets inside three days Sunday to bring the hosts to a 2-0 Test series lead. Jadeja, a left-arm orthodox, teamed up with fellow spinner Ravichandran Ashwin to dismiss Australia for 113 in a morning session when the tourists’ batting imploded, thanks to an overused sweep shot on a tricky New Delhi pitch.

The hosts romped to their victory target of 115 in the second session to guarantee them retention of the Border-Gavaskar trophy in the four-match series.

They have won their previous three series against Australia and are now close to securing a spot in the World Test Championship final.

In his 1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣th Test, @cheteshwar1 finishes off the chase in style 🙌🏻#TeamIndia secure a 6️⃣-wicket victory in the second #INDvAUS Test here in Delhi 👏🏻👏🏻 Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/hQpFkyZGW8@mastercardindia pic.twitter.com/Ebpi7zbPD0 — BCCI (@BCCI) February 19, 2023

Comprehensive and decisive victory for #TeamIndia!

India go 2-0 up in the most emphatic manner, getting an unassailable lead in the series. Tune-in to the 3rd Mastercard #INDvAUS Test, March 1, 8:30 AM onwards on Star Sports & Disney+Hotstar! #BelieveInBlue #TestByFire pic.twitter.com/Nz9Vk8PBxS — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 19, 2023

India lost skipper Rohit Sharma, run out after a fluent 31, and Virat Kohli, who surpassed 25,000 international runs, stumped on 20.

But Cheteshwar Pujara stood firm with 31 in his landmark 100th Test to steer the team home with a winning four as wicketkeeper-batsman Srikar Bharat, unbeaten on 23, looked on.

Nathan Lyon took two wickets to return a match-haul of seven.

The third match is in Indore from March 1.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to India retaining the Bord-Gavaskar Trophy:

Many congratulations #TeamIndia for retaining the #BorderGavaskarTrophy .

Shami brillin the first inn, Ashwin and Jadeja were absolutely brilliant with the ball both innings, and then Axar Parel and Ashwin got India back into the match with a valiant partnership. #IndvsAus pic.twitter.com/1sRTMyr4jw — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) February 19, 2023

Australia keeps surrendering in the pitches where it requires different set of skills. Disappointing. Well done team india 🇮🇳 #INDvAUS — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) February 19, 2023

Border-Gavaskar 🏆 stays with 🇮🇳 — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) February 19, 2023

Australia have been a house of cards twice in the series now. So much to worry about and not as many options — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 19, 2023

🏆 RETAINED! Congratulations to Rohit Sharma & co. on retaining the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. 💙 The trophy has been with us for over 5️⃣ years now! 📷 Getty • #INDvAUS #AUSvIND #BorderGavaskarTrophy #TeamIndia #BharatArmy pic.twitter.com/yutcDHXtnd — The Bharat Army (@thebharatarmy) February 19, 2023

From being out of action, to being at the centre of all the action ! 10 wickets in this match & 17 so far in the series 🔥 when he wields the bat it’s another success story ! A reliable match winner 🏆 Well done @imjadeja 💪🏻 Congratulations boys – on to the 3rd 👊🏻 @BCCI 🇮🇳 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) February 19, 2023

With 2-0 on the board, India has sufficient wins to make it to #WTC2023 final. Only wait is for SL to lose or draw one of its two Tests in NZ. A 3-0 series win for India means even if SL wins 2-0 in NZ, India will still be in the final vs Australia. #IndvAus #SLvNZ — Chetan Narula (@chetannarula) February 19, 2023

Since the start of 2013 India have played 44 Tests at home and have lost only two. Let that sink in!#INDvAUS #INDvsAUS #AUSvsIND #AUSvIND — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) February 19, 2023

With AFP inputs

