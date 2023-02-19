Virat Kohli broke Sachin Tendulkar's record to become the fastest batter to score 25,000 runs in international cricket.
Virat Kohli became the fastest batter to complete 25,000 runs in international cricket on Sunday by reaching the score of 12 in India’s second innings against Australia in the Delhi Test. Kohli took 549 international innings to score 25,000 runs, while the great Sachin Tendulkar achieved the feat in 577 innings.
!
Congratulations @imVkohli on reaching 2️⃣5️⃣0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ international runs in international cricket!
Simply sensational #TeamIndia | #INDvAUS | @mastercardindia pic.twitter.com/Ka4XklrKNA
— BCCI (@BCCI) February 19, 2023
Second on the list is Ricky Ponting, who got to the 25,000-mark in 588 innings.
Kohli is the sixth batter overall to achieve the feat and the second Indian after Tendulkar.
Tendulkar scored 34,357 international runs in his career.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Former spinner Murali Kartik weighed in that rank turners could backfire as India have not played spin significantly well in recent years.
India have played Australia in 102 Tests over a period of more than 75 years in 27 series. While India have won 10 of those, Australia have come on top on 12 occasions.
Second Test against Australia would be Virat Kohli’s fourth at Kotla. His first came vs Australia in 2013 (1 and 41), second against South Africa in 2015 (44 and 88) with the last being against SL in 2017