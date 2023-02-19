Virat Kohli became the fastest batter to complete 25,000 runs in international cricket on Sunday by reaching the score of 12 in India’s second innings against Australia in the Delhi Test. Kohli took 549 international innings to score 25,000 runs, while the great Sachin Tendulkar achieved the feat in 577 innings.

Second on the list is Ricky Ponting, who got to the 25,000-mark in 588 innings.

Kohli is the sixth batter overall to achieve the feat and the second Indian after Tendulkar.

Tendulkar scored 34,357 international runs in his career.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.