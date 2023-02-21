Delhi: In another blow to visiting Australia, David Warner is headed home after being ruled out of the ongoing Test series against India.

Warner, who has struggled for runs across the two Tests, returning 26 runs from his three completed innings – was replaced by Matthew Renshaw as a concussion substitute in Delhi. With the latest setback, he will not be available for the third and fourth Tests in Indore and Ahmedabad respectively.

However, the 36-year-old former Australia vice-captain is expected to return to India for the three-match ODI series that immediately follows the Tests.

The left-handed opener was ruled out of the Delhi Test with a concussion and a hairline fracture of the elbow. The fracture has resulted in the veteran taking an early flight back home.

“David Warner has been ruled out of the Qantas test tour of India and will return home,” Cricket Australia said in a statement.

“Warner was struck on the elbow in the second Test in Delhi and sustained a hairline fracture.

“After further assessment, he will require a period of rehabilitation which will preclude any further involvement in the remainder of the Test series.

“It is currently anticipated that he will return to India for the three One-Day Internationals which follow the Test Series.”

Australian media report Warner can still bat but there are concerns over the range of motion in the joint and potential long-term damage.

Australia are 2-0 down in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and have been trounced in both matches. They suffered an innings and 132 run hammering in Nagpur before losing by 6 wickets in Delhi. Both matches finished in three days to highlight the one-sided nature of the Test matches.

Warner is latest in growing list of casualties and absences for Australia. They’ve already lost Josh Hazlewood for the remaining Tests (achilles soreness) and Pat Cummins flew home due to a serious family health issue – but will return ahead of the third Test.

Mitchell Starc and Cameron Green were unavailable for selection for the opening two matches of the series.

Leg spinner Mitchell Swepson is set to rejoin the squad having flown home after the opening Test for the birth of his first child.

