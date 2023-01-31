Australia’s premier left-arm fast bowler Mitchell Starc has confirmed that he will be missing the first Test of the India vs Australia Border-Gavaskar series which starts on 9 February in Nagpur. Starc will miss the first Test as a result of a finger injury that he suffered during the second Test against South Africa in December which also forced him to miss the final match of that series.

Speaking at the Australian Cricket Awards, Starc said he will miss the first Test but hopes to be fit for the second match of the four-Test series.

“I am track..still a couple of weeks and then probably meet the guys in Delhi..after..hopefully, a first Test match win..get myself into training over there,” Starc said.

“Probably meet the guys in Delhi … and get myself into training over there.” A Mitch Starc injury update… pic.twitter.com/9SyZYK0Xe6 — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) January 30, 2023

The third and fourth Test will be played in Dharamsala (3rd Test) and Ahmedabad (4th Test).

Talking about the India series, Starc said that it will be a “great challenge” and also wished “good success” for both men’s and women’s teams. While the men’s team is travelling to India, the women’s side will go to South Africa for the T20 World Cup that begins on 10 February.

“I guess you never really know what to expect from the conditions in India but we have a fair idea, that it is obviously going to turn. You never quite know until you start the game or decide which wicket to play on. So, it is going to be a great challenge,” Starc said on the sidelines of the Australia Cricket Awards.

“The team is in as good a position that we can be heading into an Indian tour. It’s exciting with the women going for the World Cup and we have a long tour of India. So plenty of good cricket to watch over the next couple of months, so we’re just wishing for some good success for Australia.”

