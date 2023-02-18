New Delhi: David Warner has been ruled out of the ongoing second Test between India and Australia at the Arun Jaitley Stadium owing to a concussion. As a result, Matt Renshaw has come into the Australian XI as a substitute.

Cricket Australia said in a statement: “David Warner will take no further part in the second Test match against India in Delhi having been diagnosed with concussion. He will be replaced in the team by Matthew Renshaw.”

“Warner was struck on the helmet by fast bowler Mohammed Siraj in the tenth over of play. He subsequently demonstrated symptoms and failed a concussion test. Warner will now follow the graduated return to sport protocols ahead of the third Test in Indore in line with Cricket Australia guidelines.”

Warner had been struck on the elbow and helmet from Mohammad Siraj’s bowling on Day 1 of the Test in New Delhi. He scored 15 runs from 44 balls on the opening day before Australia were bowled out for 263 runs.

The incident happened in the 10th over when an outside edge carried to Warner’s helmet which led to the concussion.

Warner didn’t take the field when India came out to bat. Usman Khawaja said at stumps that his opening partner wasn’t feeling fully fit. “He is a little bit weary at the moment,” Khawaja said. “A knock to the arm and then to the head has made him a little bit weary at the moment.”

Warner’s current form had been a reason of concern for Australia, with the left-hander having failed in all three innings this tour against India and with just one century since the start of 2020.

“Three innings is not enough for me – I think there’s still a long way to go in this Test series,” Khawaja had said in his defence.

“Dave has been such a terrific player for such a long time.

“Every time his back is against the wall he produces something so we’ll see.”

