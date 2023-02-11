Nagpur: India made a strong statement at the start of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, beating Australia by an innings and 132 runs in the first Test in Nagpur.

If Australia’s disastrous start on the opening day and then implosion in the second session was miserable, they suffered an even bigger collapse on Saturday.

Australia lost all 10 wickets in a session to give away a 1-0 series lead. They looked to be in a fighting chance on Friday with India 168/5 but were quickly denied that opening with a resolute Indian lower order batting.

What a start to the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023

Ravindra Jadeja, adjudged the Player of the Match, was magnificent with 70 runs and 7 wickets. As was R Ashwin who took eight wickets. Axar Patel could only muster one wicket but he made a valuable contribution with the bat – scoring 84 runs. It was all set up by skipper Rohit Sharma’s 120 run knock.

India resumed Day 3 with a lead of 144 runs with Jadeja and Patel occupying the crease. Here’s how the action unfolded culminating in an India win:

Dream debut for Murphy, India bowled out for 400 runs

Debutant spinner Todd Murphy was the tourists’ sole saving grace, adding two more wickets to his fifer from last evening to return figures of 7/124.

Murphy, who had become the youngest Australian spinner to bag five in his first Test on Friday, bowled Jadeja for 70 with a delivery that straightened upon pitching and brought to an end an 88-run eighth-wicket partnership with Axar.

Jadeja, making his international return from a knee injury, added just four runs to his overnight 66.

Jadeja’s dismissal brought Mohammed Shami to the middle. He made the most of a dropped catch on six, by Scott Boland, smashing two fours and three sixes. The duo put together 52 runs to further India’s lead.

Left handers in Nagpur Test

Axar 84(174)

Jadeja 70(185)

Left handers in Nagpur Test

Axar 84(174)

Jadeja 70(185)

Australia 67/10(125) Australia's biggest challenge in India.

Axar had remained firm in his effort to bat Australia out of the game. He was eventually bowled by Australia skipper Pat Cummins at the stroke of lunch to wrap up the India innings at 400 runs, for a 223 run lead.

Australia bowled away

Ashwin strikes early and pegs Australia back with the early wicket of Khawaja!

In reply, Australia were bowled for just 91 runs for their second lowest total against India. R Ashwin was the star of the bowling effort with a 31st five-wicket haul for him. It took his tally to eight wickets in the match.

Steve Smith was the only Australian batter who remained alive and was left to survey the ruins on 25 runs as everyone around him fell apart.

GOT ‘EM!

Ashwin makes inroads as he picks up his 31st Test 5-fer!

Ashwin rattled the opposition batting with his off-spin as he sent back Usman Khawaja (five), David Warner (10) and Matt Renshaw (two). He then added the wickets of Peter Handscomb (six) and Alex Carey (10).

He was equally lethal with the reviews on his bowling to overturn decisions taken by the on-field umpire.

WHAT. A. BALL!

Jadeja gets Labuschagne with a corker of a delivery! Key wicket for #TeamIndia

Jadeja took two wickets, that of Marnus Labuschagne — Australia’s first-innings top-scorer with 49 — trapped lbw for 17.

Sensational bowling from Shami!
#TeamIndia have run through the Aussie batting line-up rather quickly, going 1-up in the series!

Rohit Sharma opted to give the spin some breathing room but that wasn’t afforded to the opposition. Mohammed Shami came into the attack and bowled Nathan Lyon for the ninth wicket to extend the session and finished the job when he trapped Scott Boland lbw.

