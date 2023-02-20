Australia captain Pat Cummins left for home after the second Test defeat against India in Delhi on Sunday due to a family health issue, ESPNCricinfo reported. Cummins is expected to return before the third Test that starts on 1 March in Indore.

India have already secured a 2-0 lead in the four-match Test series having won the first two matches. They won the Nagpur Test by an innings and 132 runs besides clinching the Delhi match by six wickets.

Read | India announce squads for remaining Tests, ODIs

“Pat Cummins has flown home for personal reasons due to a serious family illness,” said a Cricket Australia statement.

“He will return to India later this week to rejoin preparations for the third Test in Indore. We ask media to respect his privacy.”

Just in case Cummins fails to return in time for the Indore Test, vice-captain Steve Smith will captain the Australian side. Smith slotted in as a replacement for skipper Cummins during Adelaide Test in the 2021-22 series after the pacer had to withdraw due to being a close COVID-19 contact and also last year against West Indies at the same venue when Cummins was out due to injury.

Cricket Australia announced Monday that pace bowler Josh Hazlewood had been ruled out of the rest of the tour with a persistent Achilles tendon injury and would return home.

A spokesman denied Australian media reports that injured opening batsman David Warner would immediately return home after fracturing his elbow and being concussed in the first innings at Delhi.

“Just to be clear, David Warner is not leaving the tour at this stage,” the spokesman said.

“Any squad changes will be announced once medical staff and selectors finalise them.”

Read | India a step away from WTC final

Australia coach Andrew McDonald had better news Monday about Cameron Green and Mitchell Starc.

McDonald declared all-rounder Green 100 percent fit for the third Test and said that Starc was also in line to play.

Both have been recovering from serious finger injuries and Green was close to being available for the Delhi Test.

McDonald said Starc had been available, despite not being 100 per cent fit, but Australia opted for a third spinner in Matthew Kuhnemann, who made his debut.

With inputs from AFP



Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.