Virat Kohli scored 186 runs in the fourth and final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. It was his 75th international hundred and 28th in Tests.
With the fourth and final Test match between India and Australia coming to an end with a draw on Day 5, the Indian side sealed the series 2-1 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. It came after both the captains decided to shake hands early when Australia were at 175/2 in their second innings.
During the Test, Virat Kohli ended his long wait for a century in red-ball cricket by smashing a patient 186. After the match, Kohli came up with a heartwarming gesture towards the Aussies.
In a video shared by the BCCI, the former captain was seen gifting his jerseys to Australia batters Usman Khawaja and wicketkeeper Alex Carey as memorabilia.
This came right after the Australian players had gifted a signed kit to Cheteshwar Pujara on his 100th Test earlier in the same series.
Virat Kohli wins Player of the Match trophy
Thanks to his smashing 186-run knock, Virat Kohli was awarded the ‘Player of the Match’ in Ahmedabad. The century was his his 75th in international cricket and 28th in Tests. Kohli finished the series as the second-highest run-scorer with 297 runs.
India win four consecutive Border-Gavaskar Trophy series
Sealing the series with 2-1, India not only won the Border Gavaskar Trophy for the fourth consecutive time but also confirmed their spot in the World Test Championship Final. India had taken an unbeatable lead in the series after winning the Tests in Nagpur and Delhi. Australia reduced the deficit in Indore. The last match, in Ahmedabad, went the distance but didn’t produce an outcome.
