Hello and welcome to Firstpost's coverage of ICC Cricket World Cup where Bangladesh face Sri Lanka in Bristol. Stay tuned for LIVE scores and updates.

Huge blow for India! India's World Cup campaign received a major jolt on Tuesday with in-form opener Shikhar Dhawan being ruled out of action for three weeks. According to a report in India Today, Dhawan, who scored a sublime ton against Australia in India's 36-run win on Sunday (9 June) was hit on his left thumb during his innings against Australia, but continued to bat.

Sri Lanka versus Bangladesh could be another wash out. Bad weather has severely affected World Cup games here in England and Wales and today’s Sri Lanka versus Bangladesh fixture could be another wash out here in Bristol. The rains have ceased but the forecast for the rest of the day is not so good. Wet outfield could delay the toss and showers are expected later in the day. Both teams probably have to be satisfied with one point each and their semi-finals hopes are slowly vanishing. Sri Lanka’s last week fixture here in Bristol also was a washout.

The inspection will take place at 10.30 local time (about 40 minutes from now), says our man from the ground.

I don't have good news from Bristol. It has been raining here since yesterday evening and it doesn't look like stopping anytime soon. The toss has been delayed. Remember, the previous match over here between Pakistan and Sri Lanka was washed out as well. And today is the last match of the World Cup in this city but the forecast is not very encouraging. Such an unfortunate scenario this has been for the local cricket fans.

Looks like the rain has eased off a bit. But I can see wet patches on the field of play. If there is no more rain then I am expecting an inspection soon. So let's keep our fingers crossed.

Sri Lanka's pace ace Lasith Malinga will fly home for his mother-in-law’s funeral after Sri Lanka’s World Cup match against Bangladesh on Tuesday but the team is confident he will be back to face Australia at The Oval on Saturday. “He is expected to join the team before the next World Cup game, which will be played against Australia on 15th,” SLC said in a statement. Read full report here.

Malinga is expected back in the UK ahead of Sri Lanka's next game against Australia on Saturday. Meanwhile, it has started raining again in Bristol and the inspection scheduled for 10:30 (3 pm IST) has been delayed.

Yesterday, Southampton, SA vs WI - Washout. Today, Bristol, BAN vs SL - Probably washed out. Tomorrow, Taunton, AUS vs PAK - 50% chance of rain. Thursday, Nottingham, IND vs NZ - 80% chance of rain. Nonsense World Cup.

No one's happy with the WC it seems

Sri Lanka were involved in a bit of history here in Bristol. They featured in the first ever ODI that Bristol hosted way back in the 1983 World Cup. Ranjan Madugalle, currently one of ICC Match Referees posted the first half-century in Bristol. New Zealand went onto win the game by five wickets. Gloucestershire play their home games here in Bristol. Two Sri Lankans – Muttiah Muralitharan and Malinga Bandara were the county’s overseas signings.

#CCWorldCup2019 #CWC19 #INDvNZ Word just in from Trent Bridge: The Indian cricket team's practice has been cancelled due to rain. Thursday's game set to be hit too.

Is this World Cup going to be remembered for rain interruptions?

Rain hasn't been very kind to the organisers so far in the ICC World Cup 2019, with the Pakistan-Sri Lanka and South Africa-West Indies matches getting washed out, the latter on Monday at Southampton. South Africa Faf du Plessis though, says he'd rather pick a washout over facing the Caribbean side in a shortened game. Read his post-match quotes here .

"You would rather get the point and go"

Pictures coming in from Bristol, where it still looks bleak at the moment. Here's hoping the situation improves, and we actually get a contest at the County Ground today.

It is still drizzling here. Also, there is a strong wind as well. However, the forecast has improved for the later half of the day. After 13.00 local time, the rain is expected to ease off. So, we might get a shortened game today in Bristol. The Sri Lankans won't mind this I guess.

An inspection will take place at 12:15pm local time ( 4.45 pm IST) informs the official scorer here in Bristol.

Ground staff hard at work to get some play underway.

Update : The rain has stopped, just a few drops here and there. The groundsmen have already started working on the field of play. We will have an inspection at 12.30 PM local time.

BREAKING: Australia's Marcus Stoinis has been ruled out of tomorrow's #CWC19 game against Pakistan with a side strain. Mitchell Marsh has flown over to the UK as cover, though Stoinis remains part of the squad for now. pic.twitter.com/c475unsJ3F

“Australia under Steve Waugh were the best side of their generation. Yuvraj got runs on the board, he was magnificent in the field, and you could see that here comes a young cricketer who was ready for the world stage" - Sourav Ganguly on Yuvraj Singh's 🇮🇳 debut #ThankYouYuvi pic.twitter.com/wM0MY06RKB

Something not to be missed. Ganguly speaking on selecting just-retired Yuvraj Singh for ICC Champions Trophy, 2000.

Inspection scheduled for 12:15 local time has been postponed announces the official scorer. It started raining again in Bristol and the hopes of the game getting underway is fading away.

Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed is apparently not happy with the grassy pitch prepared for their World Cup match against defending champions Australia at Taunton on Wednesday. Read the full report here .

"I try to make sure that the guys are comfortable and relaxed" 📽️ @meljones_33 talks to @CuddyWalsh , Bangladesh's all-in-one man. pic.twitter.com/bEP9YlbQTB

As the rain continues to pour in Bristol, check out what Bangladesh bowling coach the great Courtney Walsh has to say

Just had a stroll around the ground. The mild drizzle is still on. But the groundsmen are doing their best to keep the ground as dry as possible. Personally, I am still hopeful of having some play today. But for that the rain has to stop completely.

After 25 years in and around the 22 yards and almost 17 years of international cricket, one of India’s most celebrated and decorated cricketers Yuvraj Singh announced his retirement from all forms on Monday. Here's his retirement statement

The intensity of the rain has increased a little. Now, I am concerned because the official cut off time for 20-over fixture is 16.15 local time and the rain needs to stop completely at least an hour before to provide the groundsmen enough time to prepare the field of play for action. But at this point, things look very gloomy here.

Plenty of drama happening as far as the Afghanistan cricket team is concerned, with Mohammad Shahzad not taking the board's decision to send him back due to fitness concerns very well, even going to the extent of saying he'll quit the sport. Read the full report here .

The umpires are currently inspecting the field.

Perhaps, looking at the overhead conditions umpires had no option but to call off the game. The intensity of the rain was heavy and the groundsmen felt that they cannot make this ground ready before the official cut off time, even if the rain stops. This is an unfortunate scenario the energetic fans, who came here to cheer for their respective teams. Not the ideal result this for Bangladesh. They were the clear favourites to win this game.

Dimuth Karunaratne, Sri Lanka captain: We came here to compete. We don’t want any free points. We want to play and fight for our points. Disappointed two of our games got rained out. Massive game coming up on Saturday against the Aussies. Looking forward for it. By the time we play Australia it will be 11 days since our last game. It’s tough but we will compete. It would have been better had there been reserve days but when you play nine games it is tough to have reserve days.

Steve Rhodes, B'desh coach: Disappointing for us as we thought we could get two points in this game. We know Sri Lanka would have pushed us hard but we feel like we missed out on one point. I would have preferred a reserve day but having said that it would have been tough for the organizers but it would have been possible. We put men on moon these days.

Tomorrow, we have another mouth-watering contest. It is Pakistan vs Australia. Needless to say, you cannot miss it. Catch you again tomorrow at 3 pm IST sharp. Bye for now.

Well, no match was possible even today despite groundsman doing a good job as it stopped and rained every now and then. Sri Lanka and Bangladesh share a point each and both teams would not really be happy with it for sure. Every match counts in the tournament and every point lost is nothing less than an upset. Bangladesh would have had fancy their chances against this Sri Lanka unit, aiming to make a comeback but that chance has now gone down the drain.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match Preview: Smarting from consecutive defeats, Bangladesh will be looking to get their World Cup campaign back on track when they take on an inconsistent Sri Lanka in Bristol on Tuesday.

Bangladesh made a perfect start to their World Cup campaign, posting their highest one-day international score of 330-6 during the 21-run win over South Africa.

However, the Tigers were not able to take forward the winning momentum and were handed a two-wicket loss by New Zealand followed by a massive 106-run defeat to hosts England.

In the batting department, wicketkeeper Mushfiqur Rahim has been impressive but openers Soumya Sarkar and Tamim Iqbal have squandered their starts, failing to play impactful knocks.

Star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, who is in fine form with the bat, having scored two half-centuries and a hundred in the tournament, is expected to play the key role again for his side.

However, Bangladesh's main concern will be their bowling that came unstuck in their previous game against England who amassed 386.

"We are disappointed in the manner we actually bowled. I thought we bowled really, really well against South Africa and against New Zealand. We were expecting a better bowling performance in this match," Shakib had said after the match.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, will be optimistic of their chances after recovering from a crushing 10-wicket defeat in their opening match against New Zealand.

The Dimuth Karunaratne-led side beat Afghanistan in a rain-shortened game to breathe life into their campaign but the island nation were forced to split points with Pakistan after the match was called off due to heavy rains.

Sri Lanka's batting unit has failed to last the full 50 overs in both their matches.

They lost five wickets for 14 runs against New Zealand and then seven wickets for 36 runs against Afghanistan and the 1996 champions will be wary of another middle-order batting collapse.

In the bowling department, Sri Lanka will miss the services of pacer Nuwan Pradeep, who was the architect of their win against Afghanistan, claiming four wickets for 31 runs.

In his absence, the onus will be more on veteran pacer Lasith Malinga to guide the side to victory against Bangladesh.

Here's all you need to know about when and where to watch Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka match:

When will Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka match take place?

The Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka match will take place on 11 June, 2019.

Where will the match be played?

The Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Indies fixture will be played in County Ground, Bristol

What time does the match begin?

The Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka fixture will begin at 3 pm IST, with the toss scheduled at 2.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka match?

The match will be telecast on the Star Sports network in both standard as well as HD format, with live streaming on Hotstar. You can also catch the live score and updates on Firstpost.com.

Squads:

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Sabbir Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Mehidy Hasan, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Mithun, Abu Jayed, Mosaddek Hossain

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Suranga Lakmal, Isuru Udana, Lasith Malinga, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kusal Perera (wk), Nuwan Pradeep, Suranga Lakmal, Jeevan Mendis, Thisara Perera, Lahiru Thirimanne, Jeffrey Vandersay, Milinda Siriwardana, Avishka Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva.

