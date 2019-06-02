UEFA Champions league final 2019, Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool LIVE SCORE: Mohamed Salah gives Liverpool lead

Preview: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has a midfield conundrum and his Tottenham Hotspur counterpart Mauricio Pochettino must decide whether Harry Kane is ready for action as both bosses face selection dilemmas for Saturday's Champions League final.
The unusually long, almost three-week, break between the end of the Premier League season and the European final in Madrid has allowed injury worries to ease for both managers - but that only adds to the difficult decisions that will have to be made.
For Klopp, who has seen Brazilian forward Roberto Firmino return to fitness in time for the clash at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium, there is probably only one big call to make.
The German is likely to stick with his trusted back-four from the title run-in with Joel Matip partnering Virgil van Dijk in the centre of defence.
With Firmino expected to start — Klopp said this week that the striker "should be fine" — then Liverpool will be able to use their preferred attacking 'trident' with Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah playing either side of the Brazilian.
That would, however, mean no place in the starting lineup for Belgian forward Divock Origi, who scored twice in the 4-0 crushing of Barcelona in the semi-final, second leg.
Brazilian Fabinho has made the deep, holding midfield role his own and Dutch midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum, who also claimed a brace against Barcelona, is likely to play just ahead of him.
That leaves one more midfield slot with two English players competing for one place — James Milner and Jordan Henderson.
Picking Milner would make a lot of sense from a tactical point of view as he is capable of temporarily tucking into the left-back role to cover Andy Robertson when the Scotsman charges forward.
Yet Henderson is Liverpool’s captain and has delivered some strong displays of his own this season and it would be a massive blow to him should Klopp leave him on the bench for the big game.
Fully-fit Kane
The long wait for this game has benefited Spurs in particular with striker Kane recovering from his ankle injury and declaring himself fit and ready.
A fully-fit Kane would surely start but Pochettino will have to decide whether his top scorer is 'match fit' after seven weeks on the sidelines.
If Kane does start — in tandem with South Korean forward Son Heung-min, who has struck 20 goals this season — then that could well mean no starting place for Lucas Moura.
That would be a cruel decision, however, after the Brazilian’s sensational hat-trick in the semi-final, second-leg win over Ajax Amsterdam which took Spurs to Madrid, but the Argentine coach has never flinched from such calls.
Moura could then be held in reserve as an impact substitute, a role that would take full advantage of his devastating pace.
Pochettino has utilised a number of different formations this season though and he could play a similar three-pronged attack to Liverpool with Son and Moura playing wide roles and Kane down the middle.
That variation would require Christian Eriksen and Dele Alli to play deeper midfield roles than they normally prefer — although both have done so at different times this season.
Presuming though that Pochettino opts for a four-man midfield then Moussa Sissoko is likely to the deepest with Harry Winks playing just ahead of him. A more cautious option would be to ask Victor Wanyama to partner Sissoko.
With inputs from Reuters
Updated Date: Jun 02, 2019 01:03:34 IST
Highlights
2` GOAL! Mohamed Salah gives Liverpool the lead!
How about that for a start! Referee Damir Skomina wastes no time in giving Liverpool a penalty after Moussa Sissoko handles the ball in the box. Up steps Mo Salah and calmly dispatches the ball beyond the diving Lloris. Dream start for the Reds!
Harry Kane starts for Spurs!
Spurs: Lloris (C), Trippier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Rose, Winks, Sissoko, Eriksen, Dele, Son, Kane
Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Matip, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson (C), Wijnaldum, Salah, Mane, Firmino
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
01:03 (IST)
27` Spurs 0-1 Liverpool
Roberto Firmino has been invisible, but the Brazilian's movement is causing the Tottenham midfield problems. He drops off, allowing Salah and Mané to hare in behind and forcing the midfield and centre-backs to make a defensive choice. The same goes for Harry Kane - invisible and dropping deeper, even so, his influence has been far more limited.
01:00 (IST)
24` Spurs 0-1 Liverpool
Liverpool try a different route with the corner this time with Alexander-Arnold playing it short to Robertson. His cross is blocked and he gets in a race with Trippier to get to the ball. However, he caught Trippier on the mouth with his trailing arm and the Spurs full-back collapses to the pitch. Pochettino wants a booking but he won't get it.
00:58 (IST)
22` Spurs 0-1 Liverpool
Salah gets close to doubling Liverpool's advantage. Robertson sends in one of his trademark outswinging crosses towards the waiting Salah at the back post. Rose stretched every sinew in his neck to head the ball away from Salah.
00:56 (IST)
20` Spurs 0-1 Liverpool
Liverpool win a corner and Alexander-Arnold trudges forward to take it. He swings in a deep corner but Lloris does well to get a strong fist to it and punch it away.
00:55 (IST)
19` Spurs 0-1 Liverpool
Harry Kane drops deep into his own half and combines with Eriksen to spring a Spurs counter. Son finds himself in acres of space with Dele sprinting behind him in support. Son tries to cut inside of the back-tracking Alexander-Arnold but can't get past him as Liverpool get bodies behind. Good defending by the young Liverpool right back.
00:53 (IST)
18` Spurs 0-1 Liverpool
Inadvertently, the early penalty has sucked the life out of this final. Tottenham have enjoyed more possession, but without penetrating the Liverpool defense. Klopp and co can sit back, but it is all a bit slow and cagey. A streaker isn't helping proceedings.
00:51 (IST)
17` Spurs 0-1 Liverpool
Liverpool get the ball in the Spurs half after some time and Alexander-Arnold lets fly from distance and his shot goes just wide off the post. Meanwhile, we have a break in play as a fan(?) manages to run on to the pitch.
00:48 (IST)
13` Spurs 0-1 Liverpool
00:46 (IST)
10` Spurs 0-1 Liverpool
The Tottenham fans have found their voice again. This game is very much being played on the left wing. Son is providing the attacking impetus for Tottenham and at the other end, Sadio Mane is proving a real menace.
00:42 (IST)
7` Spurs 0-1 Liverpool
00:39 (IST)
5` Spurs 0-1 Liverpool
Cordial reminder that a 1-0 goal has proven to be fairly irrelevant this season. Even 3-0 means nothing. Obviously, Pochettino does look worried. The momentum is with Liverpool.
00:38 (IST)
4` Spurs 0-1 Liverpool
Wait, what? Yes, it is Mo Salah from the spot. He converts the spot kick well, but was it a penalty in the first place? An absolute explosion behind Alisson's goal. A strange start to the final.
00:38 (IST)
2` GOAL! Mohamed Salah gives Liverpool the lead!
How about that for a start! Referee Damir Skomina wastes no time in giving Liverpool a penalty after Moussa Sissoko handles the ball in the box. Up steps Mo Salah and calmly dispatches the ball beyond the diving Lloris. Dream start for the Reds!
00:34 (IST)
Spurs 0-0 Liverpool
Kick-off! We are underway in Madrid!
00:31 (IST)
Spurs 0-0 Liverpool
00:29 (IST)
Spurs 0-0 Liverpool
The teams are out on the pitch.
00:28 (IST)
Spurs 0-0 Liverpool
Stat alert that may worry Tottenham fans: a quarter of the goals Tottenham have conceded in this season’s competition have come inside the opening seven minutes of their matches.
00:27 (IST)
Champions League final LIVE!
And we're done with the "opening ceremony" as Liverpool legend Ian Rush brings out the Champions League trophy out along with Spurs legend Ledley King. Jordan Henderson and Hugo Lloris lead out their teams and we are closing in on kick-off!
00:24 (IST)
Champions League final LIVE!
And right on cue, Imagine Dragons is out for the opening ceremony, which frankly, is just another opportunity for UEFA to give one of their sponsors some more screen time. The entire pitch is covered in the blue of soft drink giants Pepsi as Imagine Dragons begin belting out a medley of their hits which include such songs like "Believer", "Thunder" and the only Imagine Dragons song I know off, "Radioactive". There are also a bunch of "fans" clad in the blue of Pepsi crowding around the stage and headbanging alongwith frontman Dan Reynolds. To be fair to Imagine Dragons, this is not half bad as people were expecting them to be.
00:18 (IST)
Champions League final LIVE!
Time for the opening ceremony and allow me to share Jonathan Wilson's sentiment here - "Just five minutes now till that exciting time when I see a live music act I've never heard of allowing me to drop them into conversation to offer a faint veneer I have any idea about popular culture." I didn't know who Dua Lipa was last year in Ukraine and I haven't got the faintest idea who 'Imagine Dragons' are."
I did my research though for you - they won a Grammy!
00:15 (IST)
Champions League final LIVE!
Look away Liverpool fans!
00:14 (IST)
Champions League final LIVE!
A huge media presence in Madrid as you can imagine. BeIN Sports got both Jose Mourinho and Arsene Wenger in their studio to analyse the final. Not a bad pundit line-up! Sadly, you will just have to do with me. 'Glory Glory, Tottenham Hotspur' is ringing around the ground with a huge-flag waving brigade in the Spurs end. It is followed by 'You Never Walk Alone' which the Spurs fans are doing their best to drown out. Well, I reckon the Liverpool fans won that musical battle by a margin. Spine-tingling! Ah, these pre-match shenanigans!
00:09 (IST)
Champions League final LIVE!
I had a stroll along the touchline yesterday. Don't tell UEFA though! The VAR protocol is being explained right now. Spare me, please.
00:04 (IST)
Champions League final LIVE!
Huge cheers from both sets of fans when the big screen showed Tottenham knocking out City. It tells you something about the popularity of the English champions. That said, this Champions League season has been absolutely riotous. Do you need a reminder of all the histrionics and drama? Frankly, I don't think you do. It will have emboldened both teams in their belief that they can win tonight, as I said before. Surely, they must feel this is destiny and not some sort of lachrymose endpoint? The semis and quarter-finals also reinforced the strength of this competition. Unfortunately, UEFA and ECA want to change the format come 2024. Klopp was asked about this yesterday, but he was rather anodyne in his response. "I love this competition," said Klopp simply.
00:01 (IST)
Champions League final LIVE!
On a lighter note, the Madrid dailies went for a celestial cover today.
00:00 (IST)
Champions League final LIVE!
In the buildup to the Champions League final, this is probably my favourite story so far thanks mainly to the brilliant pun!
'You'll never eat alone' — Liverpool inspired Egyptian food cart owners back Mohamed Salah and Co in Champions League final
23:55 (IST)
Champions League final LIVE!
Time for a final warmup!
23:54 (IST)
Champions League final LIVE!
Here you go! Every goal scored by Tottenham on their way to the final.
23:53 (IST)
Champions League final LIVE!
I spoke to John Aldridge earlier today, prolific striker himself for Liverpool in the 80’s. He did not dare to predict a Liverpool win. The club was embroiled in a fascinating race with Manchester City in the Premier League. This though is a one-off game in a totally different context. They have the experience of last year’s lost final, but for all their consistency and improvement, there is no guarantee of victory, even if their hysterical path to the final will have emboldened them, just like Tottenham, in their belief that they can win the European Cup. "I am just a bag of nerves," said Aldridge. Not very poetic, but an adequate description of the emotions right now at the Wanda.
23:51 (IST)
Champions League final LIVE!
The kind folks at Liverpool have tweeted a video compilation of every goal scored by the Reds in this campaign for our viewing pleasure. I'll dig around and hopefully find a similar one for Spurs.
23:48 (IST)
Champions League final LIVE!
23:42 (IST)
Champions League final LIVE!
No surprises in the line ups. Harry Kane, the Tottenham talisman, will play. That is gamble from Pochettino. He is no doubt the highest-profile player at the club, but will he be match-fit? At the other end, Mo Salah is the towering presence over this Liverpool team. It sets up an intriguing narrative of two club icons who have not yet tasted major victory, but could tonight shed the tag of nearly-men.
23:42 (IST)
Champions League final LIVE!
23:38 (IST)
Champions League final LIVE!
23:26 (IST)
Champions League final LIVE!
23:25 (IST)
Champions League final LIVE!
Liverpool and Tottenham have arrived at the stadium. The Tottenham players in smart black outfits, no doubt a sartorial choice from Pochettino. Liverpool, casually, in their tracksuits. A huge roar went up from the Liverpool fans when their players disembarked from their bus. Liverpool fans have outnumbered their Tottenham counterparts. "I have never seen so many Liverpool fans in my life," quips Henry Winter, the chief football writer of The Times."This is Istanbul plus 10%." I can attest to that: it has been fairly mental in the city center.
23:24 (IST)
Harry Kane starts for Spurs!
Spurs: Lloris (C), Trippier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Rose, Winks, Sissoko, Eriksen, Dele, Son, Kane
Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Matip, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson (C), Wijnaldum, Salah, Mane, Firmino
23:21 (IST)
Champions League final LIVE!
The question on everyone's minds before the final is whether Spurs talisman Harry Kane would start tonight. Kane limped off injured in Spurs' first leg quarter-final against Manchester City and hasn't played since. However, he has made a very quick recovery to declare himself fit. He will definitely be involved in the final at some time but would Poch risk starting him?
In the 2014 final, Diego Costa had declared himself fit for Atletico Madrid's final against city rivals Real and Diego Simeone started him for the final only to see him limp off eight minutes after kick off. Will that influence Pochetinno's decision tonight? One waits and watches.
23:16 (IST)
Champions League final LIVE!
So how do you spend three weeks before the biggest game of your life? Well, for what it is worth, I spent part of it hiking to Baku resulting in a back and forth of a combined 35 hours of travel via Amsterdam, Istanbul and Riga. That sort of time window gives you the opportunity to contemplate life or recover from a drubbing at the hands of London rivals. You wonder what it has done to the Liverpool and Tottenham players? The whole spectrum of human emotions must have already played out in their minds - apprehension, nerves, hope, despair, restlessness and suspense or as Mauricio Pochettino would have it a search for Energia universal. Have these past 21 days distorted Liverpool’s rhythm? Have Tottenham indeed found the force of which Pochettino speaks now that their talisman has declared himself it?
23:13 (IST)
Mauricio Pochettino will bank on Tottenham's 'animal spirit' to upset title favourites Liverpool in final
If Tottenham do go on to upset the odds once again, the irrational success could trigger a repeat of Pochettino’s animalistic celebrations. Or we might see his tears again. Either way, the manager has successfully turned this team into a different beast. The past proclivity for collapsing in the face of pressure has gradually dripped away. Like Alderweireld said, Tottenham is a new creature.
Here, Priyansh writes about how Spurs would be banking on their new-found "animal spirit" when they take on Liverpool.
23:10 (IST)
Pride at stake for Liverpool as club seeks European glory under manager Jurgen Klopp
Miracles abound, songs of dedication are being made on the fly. More and more fans are spoilt for choice when it comes to having a player name on the backs of their Liverpool shirts.
If Liverpool end up winning the Champions League tonight, it won’t just be a footballing victory. It will be a win for the process.
Srijandeep Das writes on what it means for Liverpool to reach another Champions League final. You can read that here.
23:06 (IST)
Champions League final LIVE!
This is tonight's vantage point. It is still quiet inside the stadium as the first fans begin to filter in. Liverpool's end has already been festooned with banners and flags. In the shade, the pitch will be cooling down, a welcome relief for the players. Temperatures topped 30 degrees Celsius today in the Spanish capital.
23:01 (IST)
Champions League final LIVE!
22:57 (IST)
Champions League final LIVE!
Hello and welcome to Firstpost's live coverage of the 2019 UEFA Champions League final between Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool. In a Champions League season filled with Davids slaying Goliaths and more back from the dead scenarios than an Ekta Kapoor soap opera, this is the final that European football deserves. So get ready for 90 minutes (and probably more) as England gets ready to welcome a European champion for the first time in 7 years.