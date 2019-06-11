First Cricket
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Sri Lanka pacer Lasith Malinga will fly home to attend mother-in-law’s funeral

Lasith Malinga will fly home for his mother-in-law’s funeral after Sri Lanka’s World Cup match against Bangladesh on Tuesday but the team are confident he will be back to face Australia at The Oval on Saturday.

Reuters, Jun 11, 2019 14:31:55 IST

File image of Lasith Malinga. Reuters

Sri Lanka Cricket said the 35-year-old fast bowler would depart after the match against Bangladesh in Bristol to attend the funeral of Mrs. Kanthi Perera in Colombo on Thursday.

“He is expected to join the team before the next World Cup game, which will be played against Australia on 15th,” SLC said in a statement.

Malinga has had a mixed World Cup so far.

He had a match to forget in the opening 10-wicket defeat by New Zealand when he conceded 46 runs in five overs without taking a wicket but bounced back with 3-39 in the 34-run victory over Afghanistan.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

 

World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l t pts
New Zealand 3 3 0 0 6
England 3 2 1 0 4
India 2 2 0 0 4
Australia 3 2 1 0 4
West Indies 3 1 1 0 3
Sri Lanka 3 1 1 0 3
Pakistan 3 1 1 0 3
Bangladesh 3 1 2 0 2
South Africa 4 0 3 0 1
Afghanistan 3 0 3 0 0




