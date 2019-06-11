Yuvraj Singh retires: 'Never stopped believing in myself,' read full text of retirement statement
After 25 years in and around the 22 yards and almost 17 years of international cricket, one of India’s most celebrated and decorated cricketers Yuvraj Singh announced his retirement from all forms on Monday. Here's his retirement statement.
After 25 years in and around the 22 yards and almost 17 years of international cricket, one of India’s most celebrated and decorated cricketers, Yuvraj Singh, announced his retirement from all forms on Monday. The Punjab lad captured the imagination of world cricket with his gravity-defying fielding abilities and effortless power-hitting.
File image of Yuvraj Singh. Reuters
His teenage entry in international cricket surely was an indication of things to come. In his second ODI ever, Yuvraj took the Australian fast bowling battery to cleaners in an exhibition of fearless batting at Nairobi during the 2000 ICC Champions Trophy, also earning him the Man-Of-The-Match award.
It took three years before he could score his first ODI century, and also earn his Test cap. In Test match cricket, Yuvraj had an affinity for Pakistan, scoring all his three centuries against them, first on a green top in Lahore in 2004, second in Karachi in 2006 and third, his best of 169 in Bengaluru.
His exploits at World T20 in South Africa have remained untouched till date. Yuvraj’s willow-wielding ways gave nightmares to almost every bowler through the tournament. Clobbering six sixes in the penultimate over bowled by Englishman Stuart Broad in Kingsmead was a moment not many cricket fans will forget. That performance against England took Yuvraj on top of the pile of fastest fifties in a T20I match, scoring 50 in just 12 balls, a record that still stands the test of time.
As time passed, Yuvraj became an established middle-order lynchpin for Indian team, and a man with a golden arm too. A testimony of his accomplished all-round abilities was the 2011 50-over World Cup where Yuvraj became the first all-rounder to score 300 plus runs and to take 15 wickets in a single World Cup. The feat included four MoM awards and Man-Of-The-Tournament for the 362 runs and 15 wickets.
Here's the full text of his statement:
