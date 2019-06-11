First Cricket
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Shikhar Dhawan ruled out of tournament for three weeks with fractured thumb

Dhawan's absence means KL Rahul will most likely open against New Zealand (13 June) and all-rounder Vijay Shankar may get a look-in at No 4.

FirstCricket Staff, Jun 11, 2019 13:50:46 IST

India's World Cup campaign received a major jolt on Tuesday with in-form opener Shikhar Dhawan being ruled out of action for three weeks. According to a report in India Today, Dhawan, who scored a sublime ton against Australia in India's 36-run win on Sunday (9 June) was hit on his left thumb during his innings against Australia, but continued to bat.

Shikhar Dhawan was hit on the thumb against Australia hit on the thumb by a rising delivery. Reuters

Shikhar Dhawan was hit on the thumb against Australia hit on the thumb by a rising delivery. Reuters

The incident occurred in the ninth over of Indian innings when a short delivery from Pat Cummins stuck Dhawan on the thumb, before hitting his shoulder and helmet grille. He was attended to by team physio Patrick Farhart later in the over. The left-hander was on 24 off 26 balls then, and finished with 117 off 109 balls. His innings was pivotal in India reaching a 350-plus total.

Dhawan didn't take the field during Australia's run chase, and was seen nursing his thumb with an ice-pack. Ravindra Jadeja took the field in his place.

Dhawan's absence means KL Rahul will most likely open against New Zealand on 13 June and all-rounder Vijay Shankar may get a look-in at No 4. Dhawan will also miss India’s matches against Pakistan, Afghanistan, West Indies and England, all of which are scheduled to be played in June.

The 33-year-old has been India's key player in ICC tournaments where he has six hundreds to his name.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Updated Date: Jun 11, 2019 13:50:46 IST

World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l t pts
New Zealand 3 3 0 0 6
England 3 2 1 0 4
India 2 2 0 0 4
Australia 3 2 1 0 4
West Indies 3 1 1 0 3
Sri Lanka 3 1 1 0 3
Pakistan 3 1 1 0 3
Bangladesh 3 1 2 0 2
South Africa 4 0 3 0 1
Afghanistan 3 0 3 0 0




