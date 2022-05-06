GT vs MI Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2022: Playing XI News, Cricket Fantasy Tips, Injury update And Pitch Report

Two teams, on the opposite side of the spectrum, Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians, will lock horns in the ongoing Indian Premier League on Friday, 6 May. This exciting fixture will take place at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.
Mumbai Indians come into this match placed last on the points table and RCB’s win over the Chennai Super Kings has knocked them out of the league. However, they would still want to spoil the party of other teams as the Rohit Sharma-led franchise will be high on confidence after their recent victory against Rajasthan Royals when they take on Gujarat Titans.
On the other hand, the Gujarat Titans are all but through to the playoffs with 16 points. However, they were outclassed in the last match by the Punjab Kings. The Hardik Pandya-led side would want to quickly bounce back and find their momentum before the playoffs.
Ahead of the match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians; here is everything you need to know:
GT vs MI Telecast
Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD channels will broadcast the Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians encounter.
GT vs MI Live Streaming
The match between Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
GT vs MI Match Details
The GT vs MI match will be played at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai on Friday, 6 May, at 7:30 PM IST.
GT vs MI Dream11 Team Prediction
Captain: Suryakumar Yadav
Vice-Captain: Hardik Pandya
Suggested Playing XI for GT vs MI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:
Wicketkeeper: Ishan Kishan
Batsmen: Shubman Gill, David Miller, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma
All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Daniel Sams
Bowlers: Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya
GT vs MI Probable XIs:
Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha, Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Pradeep Sangwan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami
Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard/Dewald Brevis, Tim David, Daniel Sams, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya, Riley Meredith
