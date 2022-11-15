Kolkata Knight Riders seamer Pat Cummins has decided to skip next year’s Indian Premier League owing to a packed international calendar. The all-rounder thanked KKR for understanding his decision.

Today, 15 November at 5 PM, is the deadline for all 10 IPL teams to submit their list of players retained and released.

“I’ve made the difficult decision to miss next years IPL. The international schedule is packed with Tests and ODI’s for the next 12 months, so will take some rest ahead of an Ashes series and World Cup,” said Cummins on Twitter.

“Thanks so much to @KKRiders for their understanding. Such a terrific team of players and staff and I hope I can get back there ASAP,” he added.

Thanks so much to @KKRiders for their understanding. Such a terrific team of players and staff and I hope I can get back there ASAP 💜💜 — Pat Cummins (@patcummins30) November 14, 2022

Australia are scheduled to play three ODIs vs England starting 17 November followed by two Tests vs West Indies and three against South Africa to close out 2022.

In February-March, Australia tour India for a four match Test series. In March, Australia are scheduled to play Afghanistan for three ODIs.

In June-July, Australia travel to England for the traditional five-match Ashes Test series. Immediately after, they tour South Africa for five ODIs and three T2OIs.

They then return to India for three ODIs and five T20Is followed by the ODI World Cup.

Cummins was part of Australia’s T20 World Cup campaign where they failed to go past the group stage.

Earlier in the year, Cummins was announced as Australia’s ODI captain after Aaron Finch retired from the format.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.