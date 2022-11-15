Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

Pat Cummins to miss IPL 2023 due to packed international calendar

Pat Cummins has opted out of IPL 2023, where he represents Kolkata Knight Riders, in favour of international cricket for Australia.

Pat Cummins to miss IPL 2023 due to packed international calendar

Pat Cummins while playing for Kolkata Knight Riders. Image: Sportzpics

Kolkata Knight Riders seamer Pat Cummins has decided to skip next year’s Indian Premier League owing to a packed international calendar. The all-rounder thanked KKR for understanding his decision.

Today, 15 November at 5 PM, is the deadline for all 10 IPL teams to submit their list of players retained and released.

“I’ve made the difficult decision to miss next years IPL. The international schedule is packed with Tests and ODI’s for the next 12 months, so will take some rest ahead of an Ashes series and World Cup,” said Cummins on Twitter.

“Thanks so much to @KKRiders for their understanding. Such a terrific team of players and staff and I hope I can get back there ASAP,” he added.

Australia are scheduled to play three ODIs vs England starting 17 November followed by two Tests vs West Indies and three against South Africa to close out 2022.

In February-March, Australia tour India for a four match Test series. In March, Australia are scheduled to play Afghanistan for three ODIs.

In June-July, Australia travel to England for the traditional five-match Ashes Test series. Immediately after, they tour South Africa for five ODIs and three T2OIs.

They then return to India for three ODIs and five T20Is followed by the ODI World Cup.

Cummins was part of Australia’s T20 World Cup campaign where they failed to go past the group stage.

Earlier in the year, Cummins was announced as Australia’s ODI captain after Aaron Finch retired from the format.

Read all the Latest News, Trending NewsCricket News, Bollywood NewsIndia News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: November 15, 2022 10:40:47 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

India chief selector explains Prithvi Shaw, Sarfaraz Khan and other notable exclusions from Team India squads
First Cricket News

India chief selector explains Prithvi Shaw, Sarfaraz Khan and other notable exclusions from Team India squads

The exclusion of Prithvi Shaw, Sarfaraz Khan and Hanuma Vihari from Team India squads has baffled one and all.

Sri Lanka's Danushka Gunathilaka denied bail on sex assault charges
First Cricket News

Sri Lanka's Danushka Gunathilaka denied bail on sex assault charges

Sri Lankan cricketer Danushka Gunathilaka was charged with four counts of sexual assault.

Wouldn’t want to get run-out at the non-striker’s end myself, says R Ashwin on controversial dismissal
First Cricket News

Wouldn’t want to get run-out at the non-striker’s end myself, says R Ashwin on controversial dismissal

Ashwin, who had famously run Jos Buttler out in a similar manner in 2019, was quizzed about the fairness of the dismissal ahead of India's Super 12 clash against Zimbabwe in the T20 World Cup.