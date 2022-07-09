Twitter reacts as Ravindra Jadeja removes CSK related Instagram posts; franchise clears air

Ravindra Jadeja, who captained Chennai Super Kings for initial few matches last season, has suddenly removed all posts related to the IPL team's 2021 and 2022 campaigns from his official Instagram account.

Jadeja was named captain of CSK just two days before the season started as MS Dhoni stepped away from the role. However, the all-rounder never really hit his stride as a captain and ever under-performed as a player. He had to eventually give up the role as MS Dhoni was asked to subsume the responsibilities back, mid-way through the tournament.

Under Jadeja, Chennai could only win 2 of their first eight matches. Moreover, at an individual level, Jadeja could manage only 116 runs at an average of 20 in 10 games and scalped a meagre five wickets at an economy rate of 7.51.

It should also be mentioned that days after he quit captaincy, Jadeja was also ruled out of the IPL with a rib injury. There were rumours around a rift between Jadeja and the CSK team management during this incident.

"Jadeja didn't wish Dhoni on his birthday this year. (He does it every year). He has also deleted all his CSK related posts on Instagram. Something is definitely not right," wrote a fan. Another CSK fan said that it would be hard to see Jadeja part ways with Chennai Super Kings. "Ravindra Jadeja will leave CSK maybe for the 2023 season. Deleted almost every post related to CSK. Also listening about Deepak Chahar and Ambati Rayudu but not confirmed for these two. Hard day for CSK fan to accept," he said on Twitter. Jadeja was also asked about the impact of the IPL controversies during the fifth Test match against England. "What happened, happened. IPL was not on my mind. Whenever you are playing for India, your entire focus needs to be on the Indian team. It was the same for me, there is no better satisfaction than performing well for India," Jadeja had replied.

However, a CSK official has said that there are no rifts between the franchise and the all-rounder. "See, this is a personal call by him. We are not aware of such kinds of incidents from our side. All OK Nothing is wrong," the official told ANI.

Jadeja made a successful return to the Indian team and he slammed a century in the first innings of the Edgbaston Test against England. He hit a well-made century and forged a partnership of 222 with wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant.

The southpaw will now be seen in the blue colour in India’s T20I squad against England on 9 and 10 July.

With inputs from ANI.

