  • CSK vs GT Highlights, IPL 2023 Final: Incessant rain forces summit clash to be moved to Reserve Day

Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans Highlights, IPL 2023 Final: ITS OFFICIAL! The 2023 Indian Premier League Final becomes the first to be moved to a Reserve Day due to incessant rain! The heavy shower that has played hide-and-seek all evening at the Narendra Modi Stadium just doesn't relent, and

IPL 2023 Final CSK vs GT LIVE: Heavy rain lashes the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, forcing a delay in the start of the IPL 2023 final between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans. Sportzpics

23:38 (IST)

That brings us to the end of our live coverage of Day 1 (a term rarely used in all of white-ball cricket, let alone the IPL) of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) between Chennai Super Kings and defending champions Gujarat Titans, with incessant rain at the Narendra Modi Stadium ensuring the action gets shifted to the reserve day that is Monday, 29 May.


The playing conditions remain the same for tomorrow with toss taking place at the usual 7 pm and play starting half-an-hour later. Let’s hope we get to witness a full 20-over contest between the two top sides. The 16th edition, after all, has been one of the most riveting editions in the history of the IPL, and deserves a proper send-off.


This is Amit bidding you all good night for now. See you all tomorrow!

23:26 (IST)

Here's the official announcement from the organisers that flashed on the giant screen at the Narendra Modi Stadium around 11 pm local time confirming the IPL 2023 final getting moved to the reserve day.

23:16 (IST)

Playing conditions for tomorrow

 — Match to start at 7.30 pm as usual with toss at 7 pm local time.

— Should rain make its way back to the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad tomorrow evening, the match officials will follow the same cut-off timings — 9.35 pm for a full 20-over contest, 12.06 am the following day for a five-overs-a-side contest.

— In case the final gets washed out tomorrow as well, then the playing conditions state that that the team that finished higher in the league stage (Gujarat Titans in this case) gets the silverware.

23:00 (IST)

ITS OFFICIAL! The 2023 Indian Premier League Final becomes the first to be moved to a Reserve Day due to incessant rain!

The heavy shower that has played hide-and-seek all evening at the Narendra Modi Stadium just doesn't relent, and ends up playing a spoilsport today!

22:47 (IST)

Umpires Nitin Menon and Rod Tucker on the rain delay in a chat with Star Sports:

Nitin Menon: Conditions were quite good. Very surprised that even after three hours of rain, the ground will do very good. We were quite hopeful that we will have a game tonight, but unfortunately it rained again, so let’s see. We’ll try to push as far as possible tonight.


Rod Tucker: 12.06 is the latest time we can start. The ground will give us an hour to mop up if it stops. So if it’s still raining at 11 o’clock, we’re in a lot of trouble.

22:23 (IST)

Rain loses a bit of intensity, but not stopped yet

"Rain has got a little lighter. but it feels the damage has already been done - It is going to take a lot of effort to make this match ready !!!"

— The latest update from News18 CricketNext's Vineet Ramakrishnan, who is covering the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

21:55 (IST)

Over reduction begins in IPL 2023 final

We're officially losing overs at the moment. The cut-off time for a full 20-over contest was 9.35 pm local time — which was 20 minutes ago. And the way it's pouring once again at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, looks like the action will shift to the reserve day tomorrow.

21:44 (IST)

"Consistency has been Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) keyword in the Indian Premier League (IPL). 12 playoff appearances in 14 editions (Having missed two years due to spot fixing ban in 2016 and 2017), coming back to win the title in 2018 and once again in 2021, there’s something extraordinary about this CSK outfit."

PN Vishnu writes on the Chennai Super Kings and their remarkable consistency over the years in the Indian Premier League.

Click here to read

21:25 (IST)

Rain stops... only for it make its way back at Motera

The fickle Ahmedabad weather just doesn't stop playing its tricks. Preparations were underway to get the game started with the covers taken off and the Super Soppers doing its job when the heavens opened up yet again, this time following a clap of thunder.

Remember, the match officials will start reducing overs after 9.35 pm local time. And a five-overs-a-side contest can start latest by 12.06 am local time. Let's hope this doesn't get carried over to the following day.

21:04 (IST)

Rain stopped in Ahmedabad

According to the latest reports coming in, rain has stopped at the Narendra Modi Stadium and the groundstaff are on an overdrive with the Super Soppers at the moment. The latest visuals also show the covers being taken off from the centre. Looks like we'll have play starting soon enough.

IPL Final 2023 CSK vs GT Highlights: ITS OFFICIAL! The 2023 Indian Premier League Final becomes the first to be moved to a Reserve Day due to incessant rain! The heavy shower that has played hide-and-seek all evening at the Narendra Modi Stadium just doesn’t relent, and ends up playing a spoilsport today!

IPL Final 2023 CSK vs GT Preview: The grand finale of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 is here! MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings (CSK) face off against Hardik Pandya’s Gujarat Titans (GT) on Sunday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. It seems like the defending champions have a slight edge going into the final as it is being played in their own backyard but the last time CSK came to Ahmedabad, the stands in the stadium witnessed a sea of yellow. Hence, it’s impossible to say which team will have the fans’ support during the IPL final 2023.

Talking about the fans, there will be some special events for them during the closing ceremony which will start at 6 PM IST. DJ Nucleya and rapper King will perform at the event while rapper Divine and singer Jonita Gandhi are scheduled to perform in the mid-innings break.

Coming to the match. Gujarat Titans have a 3-1 edge over Chennai Super Kings in the head-to-head corner and have been the best side in IPL 2023, having won 10 out of 14 league games and finishing on the top of the points table. They also dismantled Mumbai Indians (MI) by 62 runs in the Qualifier 2 to gain an entry into a second consecutive final in their first two seasons in the league — an IPL record.

But, GT’s only defeat to CSK came in the last between the two sides in Qualifier 1 when Dhoni and Co emerged winners by 15 runs. Earlier in the season, in fact, in the opener, GT had defeated CSK by five wickets.

Adding more intrigue to the contest is the fact that both the teams are based on similar philosophies, where the focus is on creating the best combination and then allowing them to perform to their best with the help of support and motivation. This philosophy has worked wonders for both the franchises.

CSK are in their 10th IPL final — the only IPL team to do so — and GT are always on the verge of becoming the first team to win two consecutive titles in their first two seasons.

Talking about their strengths. CSK relies heavily on opener Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad to get the runs. The duo has accumulated 775 runs together, While opener Shubman Gill has smashed 851 runs alone this season for GT. Gujarat also have Mohammed Shami, Rashid Khan and Mohit Sharma in their ranks — the three highest wicket-takers this season.

In this context, Gujarat Titans do look a bit stronger than Chennai Super Kings but IPL has never conformed to such equations.

IPL final, CKS vs GT live streaming: The closing ceremony will start at 6 PM IST while the match will start at 7.30 PM, Both events will be live streamed on the JioCinema app and website and TV telecast will be available on Star Sports Network.

Updated Date: May 28, 2023 23:40:31 IST

