IPL Final 2023 CSK vs GT Highlights: ITS OFFICIAL! The 2023 Indian Premier League Final becomes the first to be moved to a Reserve Day due to incessant rain! The heavy shower that has played hide-and-seek all evening at the Narendra Modi Stadium just doesn’t relent, and ends up playing a spoilsport today!

IPL Final 2023 CSK vs GT Preview: The grand finale of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 is here! MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings (CSK) face off against Hardik Pandya’s Gujarat Titans (GT) on Sunday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. It seems like the defending champions have a slight edge going into the final as it is being played in their own backyard but the last time CSK came to Ahmedabad, the stands in the stadium witnessed a sea of yellow. Hence, it’s impossible to say which team will have the fans’ support during the IPL final 2023.

Talking about the fans, there will be some special events for them during the closing ceremony which will start at 6 PM IST. DJ Nucleya and rapper King will perform at the event while rapper Divine and singer Jonita Gandhi are scheduled to perform in the mid-innings break.

Coming to the match. Gujarat Titans have a 3-1 edge over Chennai Super Kings in the head-to-head corner and have been the best side in IPL 2023, having won 10 out of 14 league games and finishing on the top of the points table. They also dismantled Mumbai Indians (MI) by 62 runs in the Qualifier 2 to gain an entry into a second consecutive final in their first two seasons in the league — an IPL record.

But, GT’s only defeat to CSK came in the last between the two sides in Qualifier 1 when Dhoni and Co emerged winners by 15 runs. Earlier in the season, in fact, in the opener, GT had defeated CSK by five wickets.

Adding more intrigue to the contest is the fact that both the teams are based on similar philosophies, where the focus is on creating the best combination and then allowing them to perform to their best with the help of support and motivation. This philosophy has worked wonders for both the franchises.

CSK are in their 10th IPL final — the only IPL team to do so — and GT are always on the verge of becoming the first team to win two consecutive titles in their first two seasons.

Talking about their strengths. CSK relies heavily on opener Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad to get the runs. The duo has accumulated 775 runs together, While opener Shubman Gill has smashed 851 runs alone this season for GT. Gujarat also have Mohammed Shami, Rashid Khan and Mohit Sharma in their ranks — the three highest wicket-takers this season.

In this context, Gujarat Titans do look a bit stronger than Chennai Super Kings but IPL has never conformed to such equations.

IPL final, CKS vs GT live streaming: The closing ceremony will start at 6 PM IST while the match will start at 7.30 PM, Both events will be live streamed on the JioCinema app and website and TV telecast will be available on Star Sports Network.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.