It has perhaps been equal parts luck and great performance in all departments of the game that defending champions Gujarat Titans have finally made it to the IPL 2023 final with Chennai Super Kings after being battered by the men in yellow in the first qualifier.

After winning the title in their debut season last year, Hardik Pandya-led side seemed to be picking up right from where they left in 2022, defeating CSK in the opening match of IPL 2023. Perhaps Dhoni’s men had their revenge by taking down GT in the first qualifier. But that didn’t turn out to be enough to take them out of the fight for the title and they nailed Mumbai Indians to 62 runs loss in Qualifier 2 to bounce back.

Here is the list of clashes GT went through while on their road to the IPL 2023 final:

Match 1 — GT vs CSK: GT won by 5 wickets — GT 182/5 (19.2) — CSK 178/7 (20)

Match 2 — GT vs DC: GT won by 6 wickets — GT 163/4 (18.1) — DC 162/8 (20)

Match 3 — GT vs KKR: KKR won by 3 wickets — GT 204/4 (20) — KKR 207/7 (20)

Match 4 — GT vs PBKS: GT won by 6 wickets — GT 154/4 (19.5) — PBKS 153/8 (20)

Match 5 — GT vs RR: RR won by 3 wickets — GT 177/7 (20) — RR 179/7 (19.2)

Match 6 — GT vs LSG: GT won by 7 runs — GT 136/6 — LSG 128/7 (20)

Match 7 — GT vs MI: GT won by 55 runs — GT 207/6 — 152/9 (20)

Match 8 — GT vs KKR: GT won by 7 wickets — GT 180/3 (17.5) — KKR 179/7 (20)

Match 9 — GT vs DC: DC won by 5 runs — GT 125/6 (20) — DC 130/8 (20)

Match 10 — GT vs RR: GT won by 9 wickets — GT 119/1 (13.5) — RR 118 (17.5)

Match 11 — GT vs LSG: GT won by 56 runs — GT 227/2 (20) — LSG 171/7 (20)

Match 12 — GT vs MI: MI won by 27 runs — GT 191/8 (19.1) — MI 218/5 (20)

Match 13 — GT vs SRH: GT won by 34 runs — GT 188/9 (20) — SRH 154/9 (20)

Match 14 — GT vs RCB: GT won by 6 wickets — GT 198/4 (19.1) — RCB 197/5 (20)

Playoffs

Qualifier 1 — GT vs CSK: CSK won by 15 runs — GT 157 (20) — CSK 172/7 (20)

Qualifier 2 — GT vs MI: GT won by 72 runs — GT 233/3 (20) — MI 171 (18.2)

