Gujarat Titans’ Subman Gill will have an eye on Jos Buttler’s tally of 863 runs as he gets ready for the IPL final 2023 against Chennai Super Kings on Sunday. Gill claimed the Orange Cap for IPL 2023 with a knock of 129 in the Qualifier 2 against Mumbai Indians and now have 851 runs to his name.

Jost Buttler is the second in the list of most runs for a batter in an IPL season with 863 runs which he achieved in IPL 2022 with Rajasthan Royals.

The leader in the list is Virat Kohli with an amazing season total of 973 which he achieved in IPL 2016 with Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Gill is currently third in the list of most runs for a batter in an IPL season, behind Kohli and Buttler.

Earlier in the third spot was David Warner who scored 848 runs in 2016 with Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Gill’s 851 runs have come in 16 matches at an average of 60.78 and a strike rate of 156.43. He has slammed four fifties and three centuries so far in the 2023 season.

Another century in the IPL final will help Gill equal Kohli and Buttler’s record for most centuries in an IPL season. Kohli made the record with four tons in 2016 while Buttler equalled it in 2022.

