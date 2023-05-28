Both the teams, four times champions Chennai Super Kings and defending champions Gujarat Titans would be all pepped up to win the summit clash on Sunday, but what if the weather decides to wash away the excitement? With chances of around two hours of showers at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad it could, although not quite likely, go down that way.

So, what if the game can’t be completed on Sunday?

It has already started raining in Ahmedabad, and it’s raining quite heavily. The toss has officially been delayed, and according to the IPL 2023 playing conditions, should the rain subside and there is a bit of play possible, there can be a five over contest. If that’s also not possible, then a Super Over can decide the contest that can start as late as 12.50 am.

According to broadcasters Star Sports, the cut-off time for a full game to take place is 9.35 pm IST.

There is also a reserve day available. In case there is no play possible at all on Sunday, then the final between GT and CSK will take place on Monday.

And in case rain washes out the final on Monday as well, the two captains, Hardik Pandya and MS Dhoni, will share the IPL trophy. Should that happen, it will be for the first time in IPL’s history.

Meanwhile, the men in yellow would be ready to get their fifth title to their name to come on the same foot as the title leaders Mumbai Indians.

And they’ll be met by Hardik Pandya’s men, who have made their way into the final after being taken down by Chennai in the first qualifier, and now will have their eyes set on their second title on the trot.

