It is perhaps a strange stroke of coincidence that the IPL 2023 will on 28 May come to an end with the same two teams, who played the season opener on 31 March, clashing in the summit — four times IPL winners Chennai Super Kings and defending champions Gujarat Titans. After ending second last on the points table last year, MS Dhoni returned to captaincy, and it has been quite a turnaround for the men in yellow.

Here is the list of clashes CSK went through while on their road to the IPL 2023 final:

Match 1 — CSK vs GT: CSK 178/7 (20) lost to GT 182/5 (19.2) by 5 wickets

Match 2 — CSK vs LSG: CSK 217/7 (20) won by 12 runs; LSG 205/7 (20)

Match 3 — CSK vs MI: CSK 159/3 (18.1) won by 7 wickets; MI 157/8 (20)

Match 4 — CSK vs RR: CSK 172/6 (20) lost to RR 175/8 (20) by 3 runs

Match 5 — CSK vs RCB: CSK 226/6 (20) won by 8 runs; RCB 218/8 (20)

Match 6 — CSK vs SRH: CSK 138/3 (18.4) won by 7 wickets; SRH 134/7 (20)

Match 7 — CSK vs KKR: CSK 235/4 (20) won by 49 runs; KKR 186/8 (20)

Match 8 — CSK vs RR: CSK 170/6 (20) lost to RR 202/5 (20) by 32 runs

Match 9 — CSK vs PBKS: CSK 200/4 (20) lost to PBKS 201/6 (20) by 4 wickets

Match 10 — CSK vs LSG: No result

Match 11 — CSK vs MI: CSK 140/4 won by 6 wickets; MI 139/8

Match 12 — CSK vs DC: CSK 167/8 won by 27 runs; DC 140/8

Match 13 — CSK vs KKR: CSK 144/6 lost to KKR 147/4 (18.3) by 6 wickets

Match 14 — CSK vs DC: CSK 223/3 won by 77 runs; DC 146/9 (20)

Qualifier 1

CSK defeated GT, who they’ll now take on again in the final, by 17 runs — CSK 172/7 – GT 157 (20).

