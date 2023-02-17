New Delhi: Chetan Sharma, chairman of senior men’s selection committee, has submitted his resignation to BCCI Secretary Jay Shah and it has been accepted by the Indian cricket board.

“Yes, Chetan has submitted his resignation and the same has been accepted by the board,” a source close to developments told News18 CricketNext.

Sharma had engaged in “loose talk” in a sting video made public by a TV channel earlier this week. While the Indian cricket board was still trying to get to bottom of the matter and understand what was said, Chetan had already made up his mind to put in his papers.

In the video, the former India cricketer spoke about the Virat Kohli captaincy episode, the future leadership plans of Indian cricket and also touched upon the injury concerns in the squad.

“Those were loose statements made by someone sitting in a position of power. The resignation is a clear admission of guilt. The board hadn’t asked for his resignation. He himself, in a way admitting guilt for what had transpired, submitted his papers,” a senior official told CricketNext.

No chairman to pick squad for remaining two Tests vs Australia

This now leaves the Indian cricket team without a chairman of selection committee midway through the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The selection panel had announced the squad for the first two Tests and were going to pick for remainder of the series.

S Sharath, Subroto Banerjee, Salil Ankola and Shiv Sunder Das are the other four selectors in the five-member committee which was chaired by outgoing Chetan.

“A decision with regards to the ongoing series and selection matters will be taken soon. But cricket will not be affected, that is for sure. It remains the priority,” added the official.

India are currently playing the four-Test series vs Australia and the second Test is underway at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. India registered a thumping win in the series opener and action from Delhi will shift to Indore for the third Test before the final match of the series takes place in Ahmedabad.

It’s a very crucial series for India as a World Test Championship final berth is on the line. If India manage to win three Tests, they will set up a final date with Australia later this year.

