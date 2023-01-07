The BCCI shortlisted the selected candidates after personal interviews with 11 candidates from a mammoth 600 applications received for the positions.
The Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) announced All-India senior men selection committee – to be chaired by Chetan Sharma – on Saturday.
The National Men’s Selection Committee will comprise the following individuals – Chetan Sharma, Shiv Sundar Das, Subroto Banerjee, Salil Ankola, and Sridharan Sharath.
The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) comprising Sulakshana Naik, Ashok Malhotra, and Jatin Paranjape selected a committee of five members from a mammoth 600 applications received after the open positions were advertised back in November.
The BCCI media release also stated that the CAC shortlisted 11 individuals for personal interviews from.
