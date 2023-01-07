Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

BCCI announces senior men selection committee, Chetan Sharma to continue as chairman

The BCCI shortlisted the selected candidates after personal interviews with 11 candidates from a mammoth 600 applications received for the positions.

Chetan Sharma was re-appointed as chairman of selectors. Doordarshan Sports/ Twitter

The Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) announced All-India senior men selection committee – to be chaired by Chetan Sharma – on Saturday.

The National Men’s Selection Committee will comprise the following individuals – Chetan Sharma, Shiv Sundar Das, Subroto Banerjee, Salil Ankola, and Sridharan Sharath.

The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) comprising Sulakshana Naik, Ashok Malhotra, and Jatin Paranjape selected a committee of five members from a mammoth 600 applications received after the open positions were advertised back in November.

The BCCI media release also stated that the CAC shortlisted 11 individuals for personal interviews from.

Updated Date: January 07, 2023 16:59:58 IST

