As reported earlier, the third India vs Australia Test has been shifted from Dharamsala to Indore. The BCCI confirmed the development on Monday that the Test scheduled to be played from March 1-5 will be shifted to Indore due to poor outfield conditions in Dharamsala.

“The third Test of the Mastercard Australia tour of India for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, originally scheduled to take place at the HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala from 1st to 5th March has now been moved to Holkar Stadium, Indore,” secretary Jay Shah said in a BCCI statement.

“Owing to harsh winter conditions in the region, the outfield lacks sufficient grass density and will need some time to develop fully.”

India currently lead the four-match Test series having already won the first Test in Nagpur by an innings and 132 runs. The second Test is scheduled to start from 17 February in Delhi.

