Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

India vs Australia third Test moved to Indore from Dharamsala, BCCI confirms

The third India vs Australia Test has been moved out of Dharamsala due to poor outfield conditions.

India vs Australia third Test moved to Indore from Dharamsala, BCCI confirms

India currently lead the Test series 1-0 against Australia. AP

As reported earlier, the third India vs Australia Test has been shifted from Dharamsala to Indore. The BCCI confirmed the development on Monday that the Test scheduled to be played from March 1-5 will be shifted to Indore due to poor outfield conditions in Dharamsala.

“The third Test of the Mastercard Australia tour of India for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, originally scheduled to take place at the HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala from 1st to 5th March has now been moved to Holkar Stadium, Indore,” secretary Jay Shah said in a BCCI statement.

“Owing to harsh winter conditions in the region, the outfield lacks sufficient grass density and will need some time to develop fully.”

India currently lead the four-match Test series having already won the first Test in Nagpur by an innings and 132 runs. The second Test is scheduled to start from 17 February in Delhi.

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: February 13, 2023 10:50:42 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

India vs Australia: ‘Our batters have struggled against quality spin,’ experts suggest for sporting tracks
First Cricket News

India vs Australia: ‘Our batters have struggled against quality spin,’ experts suggest for sporting tracks

Former spinner Murali Kartik weighed in that rank turners could backfire as India have not played spin significantly well in recent years.

India vs Australia: From specially prepared pitches to Ashwin's duplicate, how Aussies are preparing for Tests
First Cricket News

India vs Australia: From specially prepared pitches to Ashwin's duplicate, how Aussies are preparing for Tests

Given the fact that they haven’t won their last three Test series against India, Australia are gearing up to overcome all possible challenges which they can face in the Border-Gavaskar trophy.

India vs Australia: Biggest win margins, leading wicket-takers, most centuries and more numbers from 102 Tests
First Cricket News

India vs Australia: Biggest win margins, leading wicket-takers, most centuries and more numbers from 102 Tests

India have played Australia in 102 Tests over a period of more than 75 years in 27 series. While India have won 10 of those, Australia have come on top on 12 occasions.