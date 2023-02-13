The third India vs Australia Test has been moved out of Dharamsala due to poor outfield conditions.
As reported earlier, the third India vs Australia Test has been shifted from Dharamsala to Indore. The BCCI confirmed the development on Monday that the Test scheduled to be played from March 1-5 will be shifted to Indore due to poor outfield conditions in Dharamsala.
“The third Test of the Mastercard Australia tour of India for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, originally scheduled to take place at the HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala from 1st to 5th March has now been moved to Holkar Stadium, Indore,” secretary Jay Shah said in a BCCI statement.
“Owing to harsh winter conditions in the region, the outfield lacks sufficient grass density and will need some time to develop fully.”
India currently lead the four-match Test series having already won the first Test in Nagpur by an innings and 132 runs. The second Test is scheduled to start from 17 February in Delhi.
Former spinner Murali Kartik weighed in that rank turners could backfire as India have not played spin significantly well in recent years.
Given the fact that they haven’t won their last three Test series against India, Australia are gearing up to overcome all possible challenges which they can face in the Border-Gavaskar trophy.
India have played Australia in 102 Tests over a period of more than 75 years in 27 series. While India have won 10 of those, Australia have come on top on 12 occasions.