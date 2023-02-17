Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • IND vs AUS LIVE Score, 2nd Test Day 1: Australia 37/0; Warner, Khawaja aim to build steady partnership

IND vs AUS LIVE Score, 2nd Test Day 1: Australia 37/0; Warner, Khawaja aim to build steady partnership

IND vs AUS LIVE Score: Australia win the toss and opt to bat first. For India, Shreyas Iyer comes in for Suryakumar Yadav, while Matthew Kuhnemann makes his debut for Australia.

IND vs AUS LIVE Score, 2nd Test Day 1: Australia 37/0; Warner, Khawaja aim to build steady partnership

Rohit Sharma and Pat Cummins, captain of India and Australia respectively, pose with the Border-Gavaskar Trophy ahead of the first Test in Nagpur. AP

FP commentary Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary

India Vs Australia At Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, 17 February, 2023

17 February, 2023
Starts 09:30 (IST)
Play In Progress
Australia

Australia

37/0 (13.0 ov)

2nd Test
India

India

Yet To Bat

Live Blog
10:34 (IST)

Australia 37/0 after 13 overs

Some brilliant bowling from Ashwin to David Warner as he delivers yet another maiden over. There's turn and bounce off the fifth ball of the over, a delivery that is on length and outside off, and Warner decides to leave this one. Tidy stuff from Ashwin. Time for a breather as drinks have been called. 

Full Scorecard
10:26 (IST)

Australia 32/0 after 11 overs

Ashwin continues. Khawaja hits the spinner for a six, going down the tracking and playing the driver over mid-off for the maximum. 

Full Scorecard
10:24 (IST)

Australia 26/0 after 10 overs

Siraj into the attack for the 10th over of the match. Warner hits him for a boundary, punching between cover and point region for a four with Siraj bowling a length ball outside off. Just the boundary from the over. Siraj finishes the over with a bouncer, and Warner is hit on the helmet. Warner was looking for the pull but he looked away on this occasion. The physio is out there tending to Warner, and he looks good to continue. 

Full Scorecard
10:18 (IST)
four

FOUR! First boundary of the match for David Warner, punching this one between cover and point for four runs. 

Full Scorecard
10:06 (IST)

Australia 21/0 after 7 overs

First change of bowling in this match as R Ashwin comes into the attack. David Warner is finally off the mark after 21 balls, collecting a couple of runs after getting an edge past slip. 

Full Scorecard
10:02 (IST)

A special moment on a special day for Pujara!

Full Scorecard
10:01 (IST)

IND vs AUS LIVE Score 

Australia 19/0 after 6 overs

Shami continues. Just a run from his latest over, with Khawaja collecting a single. Siraj returns to bowl the over that follows, and delivers another maiden over. 

Full Scorecard
09:53 (IST)

IND vs AUS LIVE Score 

Australia 18/0 after 4 overs

Siraj into the attack. He starts with three dot balls. Soon after bowling the third delivery. Warner drives down the ground, and Siraj stops the ball, but he seems to have hurt his right thumb, and he is looked into by the physio, who puts a band-aid on. Siraj is good to continue later on, and bowls a maiden over.   

Full Scorecard
09:45 (IST)

IND vs AUS LIVE Score 

Australia 18/0 after 3 overs

Mohammed Siraj is introduced to bowl the second over of the day, and Khawaja hits him for a four, glancing it towards the fine leg boundary. Shami returns for the over that follows and he begins with a no-ball, before Khawaja hits him for a couple of boundaries later in the over. 

Full Scorecard
09:38 (IST)

IND vs AUS LIVE Score 

Australia 4/0 after 1 over

Right. Time for LIVE action. David Warner and Usman Khawaja are the Australia openers, with Warner taking strike. Mohammed Shami the bowler for India. Shami begins with four byes to give Australia their first runs. Later in the over, there is a huge shout for LBW, and Warner is given out originally. However, he goes for the review and the decision is reversed after a spike in the UltraEdge. Warner survives an early scare!

Full Scorecard
Load More

Highlights

title-img
09:14 (IST)

IND vs AUS LIVE Score 

Playing XI

India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Srikar Bharat(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj. 

Australia: Pat Cummins(Captain),  David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Peter Handscomb, Alex Carey(w),Todd Murphy, Nathan Lyon, Matthew Kuhnemann
09:05 (IST)

IND vs AUS LIVE Score 

Toss update: Australia win the toss and opt to bat first. Pat Cummins confirms Travis Head returns, in place of Matthew Renshaw, while spinner Matthew Kuhnemann makes his Test debut. Big team news from the Indian camp, as Rohit Sharma confirms Shreyas Iyer coming in for Suryakumar Yadav. 

Preview: Rohit Sharma-led India take on visitors Australia at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi as the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy gets underway on Friday.

India scripted a comfortable innings victory in Nagpur in the first Test of the series last week, and Australia will hope to script some sort of fightback in the national capital to level the series 1-1.

Indian spinners dominated the proceedings in Nagpur, with R Ashwin scalping eight wickets while Ravindra Jadeja picked seven wickets on his return to international cricket from injury.

India had gained a lead of 223 runs after posting 400 in reply to Australia’s first innings total of 177, but the Aussies’ batting was far from impressive as they were bundled out for 91, thereby India winning by an innings and 132 runs.

Shreyas Iyer, who had missed out the ODI series against New Zealand due to a back injury, has been declared fit, and joined the Team India squad in Delhi ahead of the second Test.

He, however, is unlikely to be named in the play in the second Test.

Veteran India batter Cheteshwar Pujara is set to play his 100th Test come Friday, with the 35-year-old set to become the 13th Indian to achieve the feat, the latest before him being Virat Kohli against Sri Lanka in March 2022.

Pujara has a commendable record against Australia, having scored 1900 runs from 21 Tests at an average of 52.77.

Coming back to the first Test, debutant Todd Murphy was the pick of Australian bowlers, scalping seven wickets, while skipper Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon picked two and one wicket each. Australia will hope for a much disciplined effort from their bowling, especially after the hosts managed to post 400 from being 229/6 at one stage in the first Test.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Ishan Kishan (wk).

Australia: Pat Cummins (captain), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Alex Carey (wk), Matt Renshaw, Peter Handscombe, Nathan Lyon, Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Lance Morris, Mitchell Swepson, Todd Murphy, Josh Hazlewood (unavailable), Cameron Green (unavailable), Mitchell Starc (from 2nd Test).

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood NewsIndia News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: February 17, 2023 10:28:03 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Watch: Cricketer saves boundary with spectacular bicycle kick; Sachin Tendulkar, Jimmy Neesham react
First Cricket News

Watch: Cricketer saves boundary with spectacular bicycle kick; Sachin Tendulkar, Jimmy Neesham react

A cricketer from a local tournament used his ultimate football talent to prevent a shot from crossing the boundary line.

India vs Australia: 'He was very hardworking from the start', Cheteshwar Pujara's father Arvind ahead of his 100th Test
First Cricket News

India vs Australia: 'He was very hardworking from the start', Cheteshwar Pujara's father Arvind ahead of his 100th Test

Cheteshwar Pujara is 35 now. It has been a 27-year journey that started when a former Saurashtra first-class cricketer Arvind saw a bit of spark in his eight-year-old son and started coaching him.

India vs Australia: Cheteshwar Pujara set to become 13th Indian cricketer to play 100 Tests
First Cricket News

India vs Australia: Cheteshwar Pujara set to become 13th Indian cricketer to play 100 Tests

When he takes the field in three days’ time, Cheteshwar Pujara will become the 13th Indian cricketer to play 100 Tests.