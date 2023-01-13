The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday announced the squads for India’s upcoming home limited-overs series against New Zealand and the first two Tests against Australia.

While Prithvi Shaw has been recalled to the national side for the T20Is, the veteran duo of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, yet again, does not feature in the T20I squad.

“The All-India Senior Selection Committee has picked India’s squads for the upcoming Mastercard New Zealand Tour of India that comprises three ODIs and as many T20Is,” a BCCI press release stated.

“KL Rahul & Axar Patel were unavailable for the New Zealand Home series due to family commitments,” the release added.

🚨 NEWS 🚨: India’s squads for Mastercard New Zealand tour of India and first two Test matches against Australia announced#TeamIndia | #INDvNZ | #INDvAUS | @mastercardindia — BCCI (@BCCI) January 13, 2023



Both Virat and Rohit’s future in the Indian T20I side currently hangs in the balance, with the board and team management reportedly reconsidering the duo’s future in the T20I setup. Moreover, 2023 is a year when the ODI World Cup takes place in India.

Meanwhile, Shaw had recently slammed 379 against Assam while playing for Mumbai in a Ranji Trophy Group match.

Not surprisingly, Rohit Sharma has been named skipper of the ODI side to face the Kiwis, while Hardik Pandya will lead the Men in Blue in the T20Is.

A notable inclusion in the Test squad to face the Aussies is that of KS Bharat, who has been backed to replace the injured Rishabh Pant as the wicketkeeper in the XI.

“Ravindra Jadeja’s inclusion in the squad is subject to fitness,” the release said regarding Jadeja’s availability for the first two Tests against Australia.

Jadeja has been ruled out of competitive cricketing action since August last year, when he sustained a knee injury during the Asia Cup.

India’s ODI squad against New Zealand: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KS Bharat (wk), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik.

India’s T20I squad against New Zealand: Hardik Pandya (Captain), Suryakumar Yadav (vice-captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Prithvi Shaw, Mukesh Kumar.

India’s Test squad for the first two Tests against Australia: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav.

