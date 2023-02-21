New Delhi: Adidas, a leading sports apparel and equipment brand, are very close to getting apparel rights of the Indian cricket team. The rights currently were with Kewal Kiran Clothing Limited (KKCL), the parent brand of company of Killer Jeans. Adidas deal is expected to begin from June this year and end in March 2028.

Ever since Killer Jeans came on board, it wasn’t looked at as an ideal match to have a company with no cricket background in the mix. The board was keen to get it right and probably return to the days when a leading sports brand like Nike was on the Indian team’s jerseys.

The previous sponsor, Mobile Premier League (MPL), pulled out of the deal early and Killer Jeans stepped in as a filler. Prior to MPL coming on board, Nike had a five-year deal with BCCI during which they paid ₹370 crore from 2016 to 2020.

MPL Sports had then signed a three-year agreement from November 2020 to December 2023 but didn’t complete the tenure.

Adidas to boost brand value

The association with MPL and Killer had taken away the bragging rights from Indian cricket in terms of having a top sports apparel brand as their stakeholder.

With Adidas now close to coming on board, the proverbial chip will soon be “back on the shoulder”.

