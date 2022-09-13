Team India to don new jersey in T20 World Cup 2022; Rohit, Hardik tease kit in BCCI video

The Board of Control for Cricket in India, which on Monday announced a 15-man squad for the T20 World Cup 2022, dropped a video teasing Team India’s new jersey for the upcoming marquee tournament in Australia.

Taking to Instagram, the Indian cricket board uploaded a video that featured Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, and Shreyas Iyer. In the clip, the India cricketers hinted at the unveiling of the new jersey soon.

Rohit in the video said, “As fans you make us the cricketer we are.” While Shreyas Iyer, who is part of the T20 World Cup squad as a standby player said, “The game is not the same without you guys cheering us on.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Team India (@indiancricketteam)

MPL Sports, Team India’s official kit partner on Tuesday shared a video on Twitter confirming the development.

“The game is not really the same without you guys cheering us on! Show your fandom along with BCCI for the game by sharing your fan moments,” read the caption of MPL’s post.

If the video is anything to go by then the famed light blue kit will be what Rohit Sharma and the troops will be donning for the showpiece event, which is set to begin from October 16.

Meanwhile, India on Monday announced their 15-member squad for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022, with fit-again Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel, making their comeback.

India’s squad for the World Cup in Australia is largely along expected lines and have only few changes from the fifteen, who took part in the recently concluded Asia Cup 2022.

Both Bumrah and Harshal had missed the multi-nation tournament in the UAE due to respective injuries and their return for the marquee event will bolster the team’s fast bowling ranks. Arshdeep Singh and Bhuvneshwar Kumar are the other two pacers in the squad, along with the all-rounder Hardik Pandya.

However, the squad led by Rohit Sharma will miss the services of all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who sustained a right knee injury during the Asia Cup and recently underwent surgery. Left-hander Axar Patel will step in as a like-for-like replacement for Jadeja. Apart from Axar, R Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal and Axar Patel are the other two specialist spinners.

The batting unit is identical to the one that played the Asia Cup with captain Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, and Dinesh Karthik all included. Mohammed Shami, the pacer, has been named as a standby player, along with fellow pacer Deepak Chahar, Ravi Bishnoi, and batter Shreyas Iyer.

India will begin their T20 World Cup 2022 campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan at Melbourne Cricket Ground on October 23.

India squad for T20 World Cup 2022: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Akshar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

Standby players: Mohammad Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar.