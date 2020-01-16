Bangladesh coach Russell Domingo wants 'Tigers' to follow India template in Tests, identifies away series win as goal for 2020
Bangladesh have fared better in one-day internationals but the 2-0 drubbing in their last Test series in India, both defeats inside three days, was a fresh indication of how much they lag in the long format.
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 MIZ Vs MEG Meghalaya beat Mizoram by an innings and 425 runs
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 TRI Vs UTT Tripura drew with Uttarakhand
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 PUD Vs GOA Goa beat Puducherry by 81 runs
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 CHA Vs SIK Chandigarh drew with Sikkim
- Ireland in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2020 WI Vs IRE Ireland beat West Indies by 4 runs
- Australia in India, 3 ODI Series, 2020 IND Vs AUS Australia beat India by 10 wickets
- Ireland in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2020 WI Vs IRE West Indies beat Ireland by 5 wickets (D/L method)
- Sri Lanka in India, 3 T20I Series, 2020 IND Vs SL India beat Sri Lanka by 78 runs
- Basil D'Oliveira Trophy, 2019/20 SA vs ENG - Jan 16th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- Australia in India, 3 ODI Series, 2020 IND vs AUS - Jan 17th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- Ireland in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2020 WI vs IRE - Jan 19th, 2020, 03:30 AM IST
- Women's T20I Quadrangular Series in Qatar, 2020 QATW vs OMAW - Jan 17th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- Women's T20I Quadrangular Series in Qatar, 2020 KWTW vs CHNW - Jan 17th, 2020, 08:00 PM IST
- Women's T20I Quadrangular Series in Qatar, 2020 QATW vs KWTW - Jan 18th, 2020, 12:30 PM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 SIK vs MIZ - Jan 19th, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 BEN vs HYD - Jan 19th, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 DEL vs VID - Jan 19th, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|New Zealand
|3241
|112
|3
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|4
|England
|4593
|102
|5
|Australia
|3672
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7364
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|10071
|258
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
Bangladesh coach Russell Domingo wants the team to follow the example of India to grow after years of stagnation in the long format and has identified winning an away Test as one of their goals in 2020.
File image of Bangladesh coach Russell Domingo. AFP
Since their 2000 debut as a Test playing nation, Bangladesh have managed 13 wins in 117 matches, with only four of them coming overseas.
They have fared better in one-day internationals but the 2-0 drubbing in their last Test series in India, both defeats inside three days, was a fresh indication of how much they lag in the long format.
“Looking at how India play their cricket and developed their game over the last three or four years, it is something that we can aspire to do,” Domingo told ESPNCricinfo.
“The wickets they have prepared in domestic cricket, the group of fast bowlers that they have developed, the continuity in selection. We can take big learnings from playing against India in the Test series.”
Traditionally a spin powerhouse, India have acquired a formidable pace battery which has been instrumental in their rise to the top of the World Test championship with seven wins in as many matches.
Bangladesh play their next Test series in Pakistan with Rawalpindi hosting the first match on 7 February, and the importance of doing well in overseas tours was not lost on Domingo.
“There are big lessons in how far behind we are in Tests,” said the South African.
“Our record hasn’t been great for a long period of time. A big challenge will be to win a Test match away from Bangladesh, which is a big priority for us this year.”
Updated Date:
Jan 16, 2020 11:47:31 IST
PCB rejects Bangladesh's proposal of playing just one Test in Pakistan and other in Dhaka
ICC chairman Shashank Manohar facilitates Bangladesh's split tour to Pakistan
PCB, BCB officials to meet in Dubai after Bangladesh gets government clearance to play T20Is in Pakistan