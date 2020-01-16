First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IRE in WI | 1st T20I Jan 15, 2020
WI vs IRE
Ireland beat West Indies by 4 runs
AUS in IND | 1st ODI Jan 14, 2020
IND vs AUS
Australia beat India by 10 wickets
Basil D'Oliveira Trophy Jan 16, 2020
SA vs ENG
St George's Park, Port Elizabeth
AUS in IND Jan 17, 2020
IND vs AUS
Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Bangladesh coach Russell Domingo wants 'Tigers' to follow India template in Tests, identifies away series win as goal for 2020

Bangladesh have fared better in one-day internationals but the 2-0 drubbing in their last Test series in India, both defeats inside three days, was a fresh indication of how much they lag in the long format.

Reuters, Jan 16, 2020 11:47:31 IST

Bangladesh coach Russell Domingo wants the team to follow the example of India to grow after years of stagnation in the long format and has identified winning an away Test as one of their goals in 2020.

Bangladesh coach Russell Domingo wants Tigers to follow India template in Tests, identifies away series win as goal for 2020

File image of Bangladesh coach Russell Domingo. AFP

Since their 2000 debut as a Test playing nation, Bangladesh have managed 13 wins in 117 matches, with only four of them coming overseas.

They have fared better in one-day internationals but the 2-0 drubbing in their last Test series in India, both defeats inside three days, was a fresh indication of how much they lag in the long format.

“Looking at how India play their cricket and developed their game over the last three or four years, it is something that we can aspire to do,” Domingo told ESPNCricinfo.

“The wickets they have prepared in domestic cricket, the group of fast bowlers that they have developed, the continuity in selection. We can take big learnings from playing against India in the Test series.”

Traditionally a spin powerhouse, India have acquired a formidable pace battery which has been instrumental in their rise to the top of the World Test championship with seven wins in as many matches.

Bangladesh play their next Test series in Pakistan with Rawalpindi hosting the first match on 7 February, and the importance of doing well in overseas tours was not lost on Domingo.

“There are big lessons in how far behind we are in Tests,” said the South African.

“Our record hasn’t been great for a long period of time. A big challenge will be to win a Test match away from Bangladesh, which is a big priority for us this year.”

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Jan 16, 2020 11:47:31 IST

Tags : Bangladesh Cricket, Bangladesh Cricket Team, India Vs Bangladesh, India Vs Bangladesh 2019, India Vs Bangladesh Test Series, Russell Domingo

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7364 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
6 New Zealand 6056 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all