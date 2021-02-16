Firstcricket

India vs England: Ravichandran Ashwin impresses with all-round performance as hosts thump visitors in second Test

Catch the best moments from India’s 317-run win against England in the second Test

FirstCricket Staff February 16, 2021 16:17:32 IST
India vs England: Ravichandran Ashwin impresses with all-round performance as hosts thump visitors in second Test
Ravichandran Ashwin was the star of the show in India’s 317-run win against England in the second Test at Chennai. After his five-wicket haul (5/43) in the first innings, the local lad top-scored with the bat, scoring a brilliant 106 in the second innings. Sportzpics

India posted a mammoth first innings total of 329 on the back of Rohit Sharma’s 161. The Hitman made batting look easy on a rank turner, striking 18 fours and two maximums during his 231-ball vigil. Sportzpics

Rohit was ably supported by Ajinkya Rahane (67) and shared a 162-run fourth-wicket partnership with the vice-captain. Sportzpics

Rishabh Pant scored 58 off 77 balls and remained unbeaten in the first innings. The southpaw was aggressive as usual and struck three sixes and seven fours during his knock. Besides this, Pant was excellent with his glovework throughout the Test. Sportzpics

Ben Foakes top-scored for England, scoring 42 runs and consuming as many as 107 balls in the first innings. Barring him, the remaining batting line up failed to make any sort of impact as the hosts were bundled out for 134. Sportzpics

Virat Kohli was dismissed by Moeen Ali in both innings but scored a resilient 62 in the second essay, which came off 149 deliveries. The skipper shared a 96-run stand for the seventh wicket with Ashwin, setting an improbable 482-run target before the visitors. Sportzpics

The visitors were never in the game, even in their second essay but Moeen enjoyed his time in the middle, hammering 43 off just 18 balls before being dismissed by Kuldeep and stumped by Pant. Besides, he picked up eight wickets in the Test. Sportzpics

Left-arm spinner Axar Patel had a dream Test debut as he claimed a five-for in the second innings and a total of seven wickets in the Test. Sportzpics

Updated Date: February 16, 2021 16:23:37 IST

