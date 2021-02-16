India vs England: Ravichandran Ashwin impresses with all-round performance as hosts thump visitors in second Test
Catch the best moments from India’s 317-run win against England in the second Test
undefined
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
India vs England: 'One of England's greatest wins', Twitter reacts as visitors humble hosts in first Test
Twitter was buzzing with reactions from former cricketers and fans post India’s massive 227-run defeat. Here are a few reactions:
Highlights, India vs England, 2nd Test at Chennai, Day 1, Full Cricket Score: Pant not out on 33 as hosts end day on 300/6
End of the day’s play. It’s been a good day for Team India. The 162-run partnership between Rohit and Rahane was crucial. Both the batsmen made batting look easy whereas it isn’t that easy a wicket to bat on. The ongoing stand between Axar and Pant will be important too, it will be interesting to see how far they can take India tomorrow. That’s it from us today, but do join us tomorrow as we will bring the live updates from Day 2 of the second Test. We hope you enjoyed our coverage.
India vs England, LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd Test at Chennai, Day 1: Hosts reach 106/3 at lunch
Follow the latest updates on the opening day of the second Test between India and England at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on our live blog.