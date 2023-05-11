Who is Sir Karl Jenkins, King Charles' coronation guest accused of being 'Meghan Markle in disguise'?

The coronation of King Charles III is long over but the hangover continues.

More than 20 million people tuned in to watch the historic ceremony that took place after 70 years on 6 May. However, one man, in particular, stole the show.

Sir Karl Jenkins, a Welsh composer and former jazz rocker, became the talk of the town as fascinated Twitter users failed to identify him.

At the ceremony, Jenkins was seen sporting a mullet and moustache while he sat beside Andrew Lloyd Webber. He finished his look with a pair of tinted sunglasses, which immediately caught the eye of curious netizens.

Taking to Twitter, the users questioned who the “mysterious yet cool” man was.

Let’s take a look.

The man in question – Sir Karl Jenkins

Sir Karl Jenkins, 79, composed a piece titled Tros y Garreg/Crossing the Stone for the crowning ceremony of King Charles. It was performed by the Coronation Orchestra with a solo by royal harpist Alis Huws before the crowning at 11 am on Saturday, according to People magazine.

Jenkins describes the piece as “haunting” and “very Welsh.”

As per BBC, the track is not new and the British King had the music commissioned over two decades ago as a part of a concerto when he was Prince of Wales.

His famous works include Palladio, Adiemus, The Armed Man, and Requiem, among others.

According to Sportskeeda, the 79-year-old musician was appointed an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in the 2005 New Year Honours and a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) in the 2010 Birthday Honours.

He was later promoted as a Knight Bachelor in 2015.

While speaking about the coronation with the BBC, the musician said that he was “honoured.”

He said, “It obviously sums up Welsh culture — the harp — and he (King Charles III) has always supported Welsh music. I don’t know whether he chose it, but he was happy to have it there. I know he likes it, otherwise, he wouldn’t have asked me.”

The bizarre theory

According to a conspiracy theory making rounds on social media, the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle had attended the coronation of King Charles in disguise.

When a picture of Jenkins took over the internet, a number of eagle-eyed royal watchers speculated that Jenkins was actually Markle who faked a moustache, a wig and sunglasses in order to fly undercover.

I don’t know much about the #Coronation but I do know this is obviously a disguise and 100% they’re going to try and steal the crown jewels pic.twitter.com/uuchDtfi2S — Edward DeRuiter (@edwardderuiter) May 6, 2023

A section of Twitter users questioned who the man was and said that it was Markle, 41, in disguise.

It is pertinent to mention here that Markle reportedly stayed back at her California residence with her two children as her husband, Prince Harry attended the ceremony.

A section of users also joked that the man was former US president Donald Trump attending the event. While several people called him “the star of an upcoming Netflix series.”

Jenkins blows the cover

Setting the record straight on his connection to Meghan Markle, Jenkins took to TikTok and confirmed that he genuinely attended the crowning ceremony.

He began by introducing himself and saying, “I understand there has been a lot of interest in me since I appeared at the coronation of King Charles III.”

He laughed, “I was there because I’d written some music, for the service really. I was quite surprised that some people thought I was Meghan Markle in disguise. Someone wrote I was there to steal the crown jewels. I look this way all the time!”

Love this. Remember the guy from #CorrieCharlie that everyone thought was Meghan Markle in a disguise… he has done a response video 🤣🤣🤣 he is a composer. Sir Karl Jenkins pic.twitter.com/MDsPWSnMuQ — Andy Barr (@10Yetis) May 11, 2023

The celebrated musician went on to show the evidence — the Knight’s Bachelor badge which was awarded to him in 2015 for his services to music. He also wore the badge as he attended the ceremony at Westminster Abbey.

Jenkins added that he has had a moustache since he was 18 and concluded, “So that’s me. Nothing sinister about it or surprising at all.”

