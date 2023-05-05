When King Charles took over the reins after the demise of his “darling mama” – as he called the late Queen Elizabeth II – he not only succeeded her as British monarch but as monarch of 14 other Commonwealth realms.

As the new King receives the sovereign’s orb, sceptre and coronation ring, and is anointed with an oil specially sacralised in Jerusalem, his “subjects” around these 15 countries will be invited to take an oath with these words – “I swear that I will pay true allegiance to your majesty, and to your heirs and successors according to law. So help me God.” But a lot has changed since the last coronation 70 years ago. The monarchy no longer enjoys popularity and people are reluctant to pledge allegiance to the new king.

The coronation on 6 May, is a moment of pomp and pageantry. But, more importantly, it is also a time of questioning: Do these countries want King Charles III as their head of state?

Countries that recognise Charles as head of state

Today, besides Britain, King Charles III is recognised as head of state in 14 countries. These are Antigua and Barbuda, Australia, the Bahamas, Belize, Canada, Grenada, Jamaica, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, the Solomon Islands and Tuvalu.

It is important to note here that under Queen Elizabeth II’s reign – which lasted for more than 70 years – 17 countries left the British monarchy — including, most recently, Barbados in 2021. Interestingly, Charles had attended the ceremony in November last year and had then said, “From the darkest days of our past, and the appalling atrocity of slavery, which forever stains our histories, the people of this island forged their path with extraordinary fortitude. “Emancipation, self-government and independence were your waypoints. Freedom, justice and self-determination have been your guides.”

‘Not my King’

With Charles’ coronation, some countries like New Zealand are planting thousands of native trees while Australia is making a donation toward protecting the critically endangered Western Ground Parrot. But there are others who are wishing to jettison the monarchy.

In fact, a recent poll by Lord Ashcroft, former chairman of the UK’s Conservative Party, shows that Australia, Canada, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Solomon Islands, and Antigua and Barbuda are all supporting the idea of ditching their constitutional monarchies.

Nowhere is the feeling more pronounced than in the Solomon Islands. As per a recent survey, 59 per cent say they would abolish the monarchy.

Some royal watchers believe that Jamaica may be the next country to dump Charles as their head of state. The Caribbean nation has talked for years about removing the British monarch as head of state.

And these voices were amplified during William and Kate’s visit to the nation last year. Prime Minister Andrew Holness during a meet with the royals had said: “We are moving on and we intend to attain, in short order, our development goals and fulfill our true ambitions and destiny as an independent, developed, prosperous country.” He had said his country will transition to a republic before the 2025 general elections. And since the death of the Queen in September, Jamaica has stepped up its plans for removal of the British monarch as head of state.

In March, Jamaica’s prime minister announced the 14 members of the new Constitutional Reform Committee, which will be responsible for the country’s transition to a republic.

In fact, according to Marlene Malahoo Forte, the country’s legal affairs minister, Charles’ coronation has spurred the process even further. Speaking to Britain’s Sky News television, she said, “Time has come. Jamaica in Jamaican hands. We have to get it done, especially with the transition in the monarchy. My government is saying we have to do it now.”

Not too far from Jamaica, similar feelings are brewing in Belize. A former British colony, this country too wishes to step away from the monarchy. Belize’s prime minister John Briceno told The Guardian newspaper it was “quite likely” his country would be the next Commonwealth realm to become a republic. He added that Charles’ coronation evoked “no excitement” among his colleagues.

The country of Belize last year passed legislation creating a constitutional commission to look into methods to becoming a republic. Briceno said he would put its recommendations, due next year, to a referendum, but did not rule out potentially abolishing the country’s monarchy via parliament.

Antigua and Barbuda – another Commonwealth realm – has also expressed a desire to move away from the monarchy. Gaston Brown, prime minister of Antigua and Barbuda, said he plans to hold a referendum in the next three years on whether or not they should remove the king as head of state.

“It does not represent any form of disrespect to the monarch. This is not an act of hostility, or any difference between Antigua and Barbuda and the monarchy,” Browne told ITV News. “It is a final step to complete the circle of independence to become a truly sovereign nation.”

In Australia, one would hardly believe that the nation is celebrating Charles’ coronation. As one 73-year-old resident of Sydney told the BBC, “I don’t care, it’s irrelevant.”

Another local had even more disdain for it. Speaking to The Guardian, a resident of Melbourne said, “The monarchy is a complete and utter disgraceful waste of time and money. It’s a great tourist attraction for England but, as far as this country is concerned, we don’t need it.”

Australia’s prime minister Anthony Albanese, a staunch republican, has also expressed support to replace the British monarch as the country’s head of state. However, he has said that this was not the time to do so.

This isn’t the first time that Australia has expressed his desire to jettison the crown. In 1999, it held a referendum on the same in which 54.87 per cent voted against becoming a republic.

It’s the same story in nearby New Zealand. Prime Minister Chris Hipkins this week said he’s a republican and believes the country will “ideally” leave the monarchy one day. However, there’s no decision taken on the same as of now.

The Bahamas with a population of around 400,000 too recognises the British monarch as their head of state. However, after Queen Elizabeth II’s demise last year, the prime minister, Philip Davis, had said a constitutional referendum to transition to a republic was “always” on the table.

Davis told reporters after signing the book of condolence for the Queen: “The only challenge with us moving to a republic is that, as much as I would wish to do it, I can’t do it without your consent. “I would have to have a referendum and the Bahamian people would have to say to me, ‘Yes.’”

St. Lucia and St. Kitts and Nevis both seek to remove Charles as their head of state and become a republic. The governments of both nations have said that the process to move away from the monarchy is ongoing and they would do so in a few years.

Tuvalu, an exception

However, the feelings in Tuvalu, which at just 10 square miles is the smallest country to have retained the British monarch as head of state, is quite contrary. The leaders express hope and optimism with King Charles taking the throne. They believe that his passion for the environment and nature will be beneficial to them and for the fight against climate change.

Charles will be coronated tomorrow. However, how King Charles takes the monarchy forward beyond the glitz and glamour of the coronation is unknown. Will he be able to boost the popularity of the monarchy or will it sink to its demise? That only time will tell.

