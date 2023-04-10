Mask mandates, mock drills and more: Where COVID-19 restrictions are making a comeback in India

Masks that had nearly vanished have begun to reappear in several states in response to the concern over a potential COVID-19 outbreak.

India on Monday logged 5,880 fresh infections and 14 deaths in the last 24 hours. With this, the active caseload rose to 35,199.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, the death tally rose to 5,30,979.

While Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan each reported one fatality, Kerala reconciled two of them, while Delhi and Himachal State each reported four deaths.

Let’s take a look at the states where masks are making a comeback and what other precautions the government is taking to curb coronavirus infections.

Kerala

Kerala health minister Veena George declared on Saturday that pregnant women, the elderly, and people with lifestyle conditions such as diabetes, would all need to wear masks because of the sharp increase in COVID cases in the state, according to Economic Times.

1,801 COVID instances were reported in Kerala on Saturday.

During a high-level meeting to analyze the situation, the minister stated that the majority of COVID-related deaths were reported in those over 60 and in those with lifestyle conditions.

Haryana

The Haryana government has made wearing face masks a requirement for residents in public areas, such as government buildings, malls, and other places where there are more than 100 people present, reported Hindustan Times.

On Friday, Haryana reported 407 new COVID-19 cases.

Additionally, it urged the populace to follow the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and choose COVID-suitable behaviour.

According to the Times of India, at three temples, Mansa Devi, Kali Mata, and Chandi Mata, as well as in crowds of 100 or more people, the local authorities even issued orders requiring people to wear masks and keep social distance.

Simultaneously, the Chandigarh government issued a warning to people urging them to strictly abide by COVID-related “dos and don’ts” in public places, including the wearing of masks in crowded places and private settings.

Puducherry

Due to the increase in COVID-19 cases, the Puducherry administration on Friday declared mask-wearing mandatory in public areas like on the beach road, in parks, and in theatres, with immediate effect, as per PTI.

The warning further stated that masks should be required for employees in government offices, hospitals, hotels, restaurants, liquor stores, the hospitality and entertainment industries, and commercial businesses.

The health bulletin advises all educational institutions to strictly adhere to SOPs and guarantee 100 per cent vaccination. Pupils, instructors, and other staff members should all be required to wear masks.

Uttar Pradesh

According to Times Now, a “high-priority” mandate from Uttar Pradesh instructs officials to guarantee that international travellers are screened at all airports.

The authorities ordered that all samples that tested positive for coronavirus should be forwarded for genome sequencing.

Delhi

The matter of a mask mandate has been discussed, according to Delhi government officials, but a decision has not yet been made.

The health department in Delhi has directed hospitals, polyclinics, and dispensaries to increase testing, reported NDTV.

COVID wave looms as immunity wanes

Decreasing levels of immunity in our population may trigger new COVID waves and to tackle this, India needs strong disease surveillance along with high vaccine coverage, WHO Regional Director, South-East Asia, Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh has stressed.

Speaking to IANS, Dr Singh stressed the need for people to take booster vaccine doses and to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour to tackle the surge in infections.

“As the virus continues to circulate and evolve, we will continue to see waves of infections. While these waves are not likely to be as large as before as we have population-level immunity that has increased around the world from vaccination and prior infection, we should, by no means, downplay the threat from COVID-19 and become complacent. We must reduce the risk to ourselves and to others from COVID-19,” she said.

Dr Singh added, “We can also expect new waves of infection as our immunity wanes. We can contain the impact of this with strong disease surveillance, high vaccine coverage, and making our health systems more resilient. We also need to strengthen our capacity to track the virus and urgently address any gaps in the health systems. As we continue to do all this, we need to transition to long-term control of COVID-19 and other respiratory diseases.”

Hospitals on alert as COVID cases rise

The health ministry is testing hospitals’ capacity to handle a surge in coronavirus cases by performing mock drills, reported BBC.

On Monday and Tuesday, the drills will take place all around the nation.

Although there are not many active cases in India, experts advise caution to prevent the disease from spreading further.

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had warned that there was a need to be on guard for a potential fourth wave of the COVID pandemic.

He had urged the states and the union territories to carry out more tests while also concentrating on raising the success rate of RT-PCR tests.

The health minister stated that regardless of the finding of new variants, the five-step plan of “Test-Track-Treat-Vaccinate and adherence to Covid-Appropriate Behaviour” remains in place for COVID management.

According to a statement from the health ministry, the prevalence of XBB.1.16 increased from 21.6 per cent in February to 35.8 per cent in March, but hospitalisation or fatality rates did not change significantly.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation (WHO) is monitoring six COVID variants – BQ.1, BA.2.75, CH.1.1, XBB, XBF, and XBB.1.16.

“The prevalence of XBB.1.16 has witnessed a jump from 21.6 per cent in February to 35.8 per cent in March, but the level of hospitalization or mortality has not seen a significant change,” the Health Ministry said in a statement.

With inputs from agencies

